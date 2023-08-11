Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Classes For Dragonborn In BG3

The Dragonborn is one of the most popular races in Baldur’s Gate 3, and they can perform many different roles in your party and work well with many classes. You might not be as excited about romancing characters while looking like a big lizard (or maybe you are, no judgment here), but the Dragonborn is awesome to behold and will serve your protagonist well if you play as one.

The Dragonborn are dragon humanoids with no relation to Skyrim. While they lack tails and wings, they still share some of the powers of their mighty ancestors, including a potent breath weapon and resisting certain elements. The Dragonborn can be descended from the evil Chromatic dragons or the good Metallice dragons, but that doesn’t necessarily influence their alignment or attitude toward life.

Baldur’s Gate 3: The Benefits Of Playing A Dragonborn

Like most races in Baldur’s Gate 3, the Dragonborn has a subrace that needs to be selected. Dragonborn has the highest number of subraces, with ten to choose from: Black Dragonborn, Blue Dragonborn, Brass Dragonborn, Bronze Dragonborn, Copper Dragonborn, Gold Dragonborn, Green Dragonborn, Red Dragonborn, Silver Dragonborn, and White Dragonborn.

Each Dragonborn type has its own elemental affinity, determining the damage type of its breath attack and resistance.

Dragonborn Draconic Bloodline Sorcerers Receive Double Resistance

It wouldn’t come as the biggest shock in the world to discover that a Dragonborn has a dragon somewhere in the family tree. You can use that drop of dragon blood to your advantage, as Baldur’s Gate 3 has the Draconic Bloodline subclass for Sorcerers, allowing you to double dip on your wyrm heritage.

At level 1, the Draconic Bloodline gives you extra hit points and a natural Armor Class bonus, both of which are good for a squishy caster, but it’s at level 6 when the subclass shines. When you pick the Draconic Bloodline, you select from one of the ten dragon types, which has its own associated element, and when you reach level 6, you gain a resistance to that damage type.

Selecting a Dragonborn subrace and a Draconic Bloodline with two different elements will give you two built-in resistances at level 6. The best combinations to select are Fire and Acid, as these are the most common damage types throughout Baldur’s Gate 3, so either pick Brass/Gold/Red and combine it with Black/Copper to make the most of this build.

The Dragonborn Cleric Has Some Much-Needed Boosts In Baldur’s Gate 3

It’s tempting to avoid playing a Cleric in Baldur’s Gate 3, as the game gives you Shadowheart right off the bat. You might not want to keep an evil Cleric of the goddess of darkness around, so playing as the group’s Cleric might be your best bet. The Dragonborn make an excellent choice for the Cleric, as the added resistance given by their subrace makes it harder for them to die, while their breath weapon attack gives them a powerful attack to use when enemies get close, and that doesn’t burn precious spell slots.

The Dragonborn Fighter & Paladin Can Get In The Thick Of Things

During the Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access period, the Dragonborn was the best choice for the Paladin class, as they received +2 to Strength and +1 to Charisma. The full version of Baldur’s Gate 3 scrapped the racial bonus rules, so that’s no longer the case, but Dragonborn still makes for excellent frontline fighters.

The two best tank builds for the Dragonborn are the Fighter and Paladin, who both have full Martial and Heavy Armor Proficiency, allowing them to use the best gear in the game. The fact that they have the extra resistance makes them more likely to survive special attacks, while their Dragonborn breath attack is perfect to use on the front lines, where enemies tend to gather.

The benefit of selecting the Fighter is that they receive the Action Surge ability, which is great to combo with the breath attack, as you can still perform your regular attacks in the same round. Meanwhile, the Paladin has many healing abilities and magical attacks that can supplement your regular combat moves. Both are excellent choices for your player character, with many interesting options for progression.