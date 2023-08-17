Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Multiclass Combinations

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets you multiclass between the different class options, but some combinations are better than others. This is due to Dungeons & Dragons 5E rules pushing the player towards multiclass-themed subclasses than encouraging players to split their progression, leaving only a few good options for people to take.

If you want to multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3, you have two methods available. When you level up, a little icon labeled “New Class” will appear next to the words “Level Up,” giving you the option to select a different class. You can also visit Withers in the camp and pay him some gold to do a full respec of your character.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 2’s Slayer Form Makes Surprise Return In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Fighter/Rogue Can Bring The Pain

It’s fitting that the best multiclass option in D&D 5E is also a top-tier choice in Baldur’s Gate 3. The Fighter/Rogue build gives the melee-focused character access to Sneak Attack, Cunning Action, Action Surge, and Second Wind in one package. All you need to do is make sure you’re using a finesse weapon, and you’re good to go. It bears mentioning that Sneak Attack can only be used once per turn, even if you have Action Surge or Extra Attack, but you’ll still be dealing extra damage. Regarding subclass, the Assassin is the best choice for the Rogue, as it’s the most combat-focused one, while Battlemaster is best for the Fighter due to its access to Precision Attack.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 has a level cap of 12, it’s best to take at least five levels in Rogue to ensure you have the 3d6 Sneak Attack and Uncanny Dodge and five levels in Fighter for Extra Attack. It’s also best to hit one of the classes first to get the Lucky Feat, as you can use this to give yourself Advantage, allowing you to Sneak Attack without meeting the normal requirements up to three times per long rest.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin/Warlock Is A Charisma Beast

Image Via Larian Studios

The Paladin/Warlock build is also amazing in D&D 5E, which is funny, as it’s the two least compatible classes regarding the concept, as Paladins are holy warriors, while Warlocks sell their souls to a higher power for magic. There are lots of benefits for taking on both of these classes due to how compatible their abilities are.

The Paladin class gives you all of the weapon and armor proficiencies and some healing straight off the bat. If you take the Warlock class, you should aim to head straight for level 3, as Pact of the Blade lets you conjure a weapon whose bonus is tied to your Charisma, allowing you to ignore Strength. You’ll also gain Eldritch Blast, which is the best ranged Cantrip in the game.

With those three levels in hand (or four if you want to take a Feat), you can go back to the Paladin and start leveling up to gain access to their Divine Smite and Smite spells, allowing you to deal a ton of damage in a single turn. Warlocks also replenish their spell slots on a Short Rest, so if you take the Durable Feat, you’ll essentially gain the benefits of a Long Rest when taking a Short Rest.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Fighter/Wizard Or Sorcerer Is The Ultimate Armored Mage

Screenshot By Gamepur

D&D 5E rules allow spellcasters to use magic in any armor as long as they’re proficient. This means that Sorcerers and Warlocks start off with no armor proficiencies, though they can get some via their race. One viable build is to take two levels in Fighter, to get all of the weapon and armor proficiencies, Action Surge and Second Wind, before transitioning to either Wizard or Sorcerer, depending on your preference between Intelligence and Charisma.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s The Level Cap?

The main drawback of this build is that you won’t get access to level 6 spells, but you will receive many other benefits over the course of your level progression. Being able to wear heavy armor means that Dexterity can be your dump stat, so you’ll have a much easier time surviving enemy attacks during the game’s early hours. Most important, however, is Action Surge, as it will allow you to cast two spells in one turn once per short rest. If you go the Sorcerer route, you can keep doing this using Quicken Spell. You’ll also have some free healing via a Bonus Action with your Second Wind.