Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Multiclass & Best Time To Do It in BG3

Creating a character with multiclass, also known as multiclassing, in Dungeons & Dragons is typically a preferred method to play the game, and you can multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3. Although your characters can only reach level 12, that leaves you plenty of room to create a multiclass character.

For some, it’s a difficult question to figure out what other class they want to use alongside their main one, and it’s even tougher to know the best time to do it. Here’s what you need to know about how to multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 and the best time to do it.

How Multiclass Works in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The multiclass system in Baldur’s Gate 3 works similarly to the traditional Dungeons & Dragons system. When your character levels up, you can pick for them to take another level in their starting class, or you can choose to level them into something else. For example, when your Monk goes from levels 4 to 5, you can select to go into another level of Monk or take a level in Bard, becoming a level 4 Monk and a level 1 Bard.

You can do this at any time while playing Baldur’s Gate 3, only when your character levels. The choice is what type of character you want to make and what skills and talents you acquire. Your character will gain the beneficial traits of every level of class they have while progressing the game, so you’ll want to be careful when you level up for specific classes.

How to Multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The option to multiclass appears in two opportunities. The first is when your character levels up, and you can select in the menu to go with your character’s current class or if you want to select for them to take another. The second time you can multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 is when you speak with Withers and ask him to change classes. You’ll still have all of the levels and experience you had with your class before the change, and you can pick to level up certain things at any time.

The option to pick another class will appear in the level-up menu, where you can pick on the upper left side if you want to take a level in your character’s current class, or if you want to pick another one.

Best Time to Multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3

Selecting a good time to pick a second class for your character in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be tough. It all comes down to personal preference, what character you plan to make, and when it comes comfortable for you. I think it’s a good idea to start multiclassing when you hit level 4 or 5 with your primary class. I want my Monk to hit level 5 first, unlocking their Extra Attack feature and gaining access to additional attacks they can use, such as Stunning Strike.

Most classes get some interesting features and spells unlocked when they reach level 5 in Baldur’s Gate 3. This might be the sweet spot for nearly all characters, but it’s not a hard rule. I recommend going with whatever you feel works best for your party composition, and if you don’t like it, speak with Withers to get something changed. It’s really nice to see how flexible Baldur’s Gate 3 is about leveling and how much freedom you have with picking this out at any time.