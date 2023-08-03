Baldur’s Gate 3 Controller Guide: Button Layout, Shortcuts, & More

Although Baldur’s Gate 3 was originally announced for PC, fans have been hoping for solid controller support for a bit of extra accessibility. Luckily, Larian Studios has added controller support in the launch version of Baldur’s Gate 3, allowing fans to play the game without needing a mouse & keyboard.

Controller support for Baldur’s Gate 3 became a potential reality when Larian Studios announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 was coming to PS5. While a KBM may better suit tabletop RPGs, fans have grown accustomed to the wheels/shortcuts offered by controllers in similar titles, such as the console ports of Larian’s own Divinity: Original Sin 2. The love for Divinty’s controller layout is why the request for controller support in Baldur’s Gate 3 has been so popular.

The Controller Control Scheme In Baldur’s Gate 3

As of the time of writing, Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently only available on PC, but it’s almost certain that the PS5 port will use the same button layout, except switching the touchpad for the View button. As such, we’ll explain Baldur’s Gate 3 using the Xbox Series X/S controller layout.

Manage Party – This allows you to cycle through party members, switch the main character, and group different characters together. R2 – Shortcut Menu – This brings up a wheel with the Character Sheet, Journal, Combat Log, Long Rest, Short Rest, Go To Camp, Turn-Based Mode, Map, Alchemy, and Level Up menus.

Larian Studios did a fantastic job of condensing all of the functions of Baldur’s Gate 3 onto a controller. Outside of some messing around with the trading screen (which is overly complex for what it does), Baldur’s Gate 3 can be comfortably played using a standard controller.