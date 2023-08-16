Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Quick Save In BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game with countless choices over its lengthy runtime, so you better believe you’ll be saving a lot. Luckily, there is a Quick Save function that will save you from having to mess around with the menus, which will get annoying every time you reload a missed 90% attack roll.

There has been a lot of discussion about how Baldur’s Gate 3 players shouldn’t save scum, as it takes away from the D&D atmosphere that the game is trying to evoke. The whole point of dice rolls and revealing the percentages on attack rolls is letting the player know just how close they were to succeeding or failing, which is why dice are used in the first place. To some fans, save scumming is the same as cheating to ensure every dice roll succeeds.

How To Quick Save In Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot By Gamepur

If you’re using the default keybindings in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must press F5 to Quick Save and F8 to Quick Load. If you want to change these keys (so you don’t accidentally hit the wrong one), go to the settings menu and select Keybinds to change them around.

If you’re playing Baldur’s Gate 3 with a controller, you’re in luck, as the developers lovingly included a Quick Save option for you as well. To Quick Save using a controller, press start and hit either Y (Xbox controller) or Triangle (PlayStation controller). If you want to Quick Load using a controller, press start and hold the X key (Xbox controller) or Square (PlayStation controller).

Remember that Baldur’s Gate 3 has a set limit of Quick Saves & Auto Saves in the menu. If you want more, you will have to manually increase the number of saves in the Options menu due to a fear of missing out on a vital item or piece of dialogue. Luckily, if you’re playing multiple characters, the saves will be grouped by characters.

Save scumming might seem like cheating, but saving as often as possible is wise, even if you don’t intend on cheesing your way to victory. Baldur’s Gate 3 still has many bugs at launch, and the Hotfixes released by Larian Studios have sometimes introduced problems into the mix. You should always have lots of Quick Saves and Auto Saves ready in case a key item is lost through a glitch or if an NPC vanishes into the ether.