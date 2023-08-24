Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Solve Sarin Skeleton & How It Works

There are multiple puzzles for you to find and solve as you explore Baldur’s Gate 3. Once you reach the city and begin to make your way through the sewers, there’s a particular skeleton and skull that you’re going to find that belongs to someone named Sarin. Some have also referred to this as Sardine’s Skeleton, but this might be a typo or an incorrect autocorrect input.

Shortly after picking up the skull, a headless ghost appears, and you’ll need to guide them to their skeleton to solve this quest. It does reward you with a unique item, and it’s worth your time if you’re looking for every advantage you can find while playing. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve Sarin’s Skeleton and how it all works in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find Sarin’s Skull in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Sarin’s Skull, the key item to set you off on this adventure while exploring the Undercity Ruins region in Baldur’s Gate. You’ll need to make your way underground with your Baldur’s Gate 3 group, close to the entrance of the Temple of Bhaal, and make your way behind the silent merchant, Voiceless Penitent Bareki. Behind him, there’s going to be a pouch, which contains Sarin’s Skull. I do recommend going into Stealth to acquire the skull as Bareki might have a problem with you going through his stuff. After you have the skull, the headless ghost will appear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The headless ghost will follow the Baldur’s Gate 3 party member who has the skull in the inventory. Unfortunately, because it is headless, you won’t be able to communicate with it and figure out what it wants from you. What you need to do is track down the skeleton that fits with the Sarin’s Skull, and reunite them. You’ll also be able to track down the skeleton by searching the sewers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to Find Sarin’s Skeleton in Baldur’s Gate 3

The next step is to track down Sarin’s Skeleton. Again, you don’t have to leave the Undercity to track it down, and you won’t have to go too far. Make your way to the south with your Baldur’s Gate 3 group, and you’ll eventually encounter the Grease Mephits and the Greaseballs. My group had already encountered them once before, which meant they were showing up as allies during my playthrough. You want to head to the center of their location where you’re going to find Aelis Siryasius, a rather crazy Wizard guarded by a pair of Grease Elementals.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, when you do get close to the skeleton, all of them will be red and they are aggressive towards you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party. You’ll need to battle it out against them. I do recommend flinging around Fire Spells, so long as your party is away from the large piles of Grease, or they might get caught in the explosion of an attack. You’ll want to be careful in this fight, but the enemies are fairly low-level, except for Aelis, who is level 10.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After combat has finished, the Headless Ghost will reappear and make its way over to your Baldur’s Gate 3 party. When you’re standing over the skeleton, have the person who picked up Sarin’s Skull interact with the Skeleton, and they can place the skull in the “insert item” section.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, the headless ghost will reacquire its head and will stare down at its body. Shortly after this, the ghost will disappear, and you’ll receive the reward for your Baldur’s Gate 3 party to use. It should be a Magic Amulet with the passive, “Innate Fortitude: Once per Long Rest, you can use a reaction to make an Attack Roll or Saving Throw with Advantage.” For anyone who wants an extra attack in the future, it’s a worthwhile item to acquire, especially to place on your Fighter, Paladin, or Barbarian.