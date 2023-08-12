Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Stop Albert’s Dog Sparky in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a massive amount of side content, some of which aren’t marked as side quests. By speaking to dog owner Albert in the Lower City’s Bloombridge Park, the little kid will explain what’s troubling him. His dog, Sparky, keeps running around the park and ignores his call. At this rate, this little fellow is going to miss tea time. Your schedule is filled with murders, explosive toys, and a clown’s missing body parts, but it’s time to set those tasks aside and help Albert stop Sparky’s running in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Speak with Sparky the Dog in BG3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sparky is incredibly fast, so there’s no point in running after him. Study the dog’s patterns to find out he’s just running in a circle. Wait for him, and seize the moment in which he runs past.

Speaking with him in human form will only get a bark as a response. Characters with Animal Handling can roll the dice to communicate with Sparky, but the rolling number was way too high. An alternative to this might be using a scroll of Speak with Animals.

A second option is to bring a Druid character into the party and cast Wild Shape to morph into a cat. It’s worth noting that summoning a Familiar doesn’t work because the speech bubble won’t appear.

Once more, wait for Sparky to come around and interact with him. Now, Sparky’s barks will translate and gain meaning — “Runrunrunrunrun.” At this point, either persuade or deceive Sparky to return to his owner.

I deceived Sparky into thinking that, if he stopped running today, he would enjoy tomorrow’s run much more. He listened to my reasoning — thanks to a successful dice roll — and returned to Albert, who ran away without as much as a thank you.