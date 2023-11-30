Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Unlock The Golden D20

Larian Studios has added the mythical Golden D20 to Baldur’s Gate 3, but how do you unlock it? It involves one of the hardest runs possible, so be ready to master the game if you want the gold.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, the player can switch the kind of dice they use. These are strictly aesthetic choices, and many of the dice skins are limited to certain game editions, so it’s unlikely that you’ll be changing your dice often. It’s just nice to have the choice, as you’ll see a lot of that D20 over the course of the game’s long runtime.

How To Unlock The Golden D20 In Baldur’s Gate 3

To unlock the Golden D20 in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to finish the game in Honor Mode without dying. This comes from developer Larian Studios on Steam, which involves downloading Patch 5, which adds Honour Mode to the game.

Honour Mode is essentially an Ironman Mode, where the player only has a single save file, and it gets wiped when they die. This means that, much like D&D, you only get one shot at finishing the game. It is possible to continue after dying, but this shunts you out of Honour Mode, and you lose the chance to unlock the Golden D20. Once you finish the game, you’ll unlock the Golden D20 for future playthroughs.

Bear in mind that you have to start over with a fresh save file to play Honour Mode, so you can’t cheat it by loading a save before the final battle. If you attempt this challenge, make sure you’re using the best builds possible, as you’ll need every advantage you can get.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 uses D&D 5E rules, most of the player’s actions are tied to random numbers, with few guarantees of any action being successful. It’s all about tipping the odds in your favor with buffs and debuffs. To this end, Baldur’s Gate 3’s devs made the genius choice to show the d20 dice rolls as they happen, giving players that momentary thrill as they watch it tumble between 20 and 1. Now, with the Golden D20, you can watch those numbers dance in style.