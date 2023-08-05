Baldur’s Gate 3 – How To Change Dice Skin, Deluxe Edition Skins & All Dice Skins

As a D&D game, Baldur’s Gate 3 will require a lot of dice rolling. That purple dice will be shaking left and right to decide the fate of the most relevant actions. Naturally, the same old design gets dull, pushing us to seek a fresh makeover. The game offers a more sizzling appearance for the dice: the Deluxe Edition DLC Dice Skin. Unfortunately, the game tutorials fail to shed light on how to switch between designs, making this makeover quite a challenge.

How to Get the Deluxe Edition Dice Skin DLC in Baldur’s Gate 3

Those who’ve acquired the Deluxe Edition Dice Skin will be happy to know that it’s available from the beginning of the game.

If the Scuffed Metal Dice skin no longer does the trick for you, follow the steps below to equip the Dragonflame Red dice skin in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Change Dice Skin in BG3

Dice Skins in Baldur’s Gate 3 can only be changed while rolling. Neither the inventory nor the game settings include a customization menu for the dice. Instead, the customize button becomes available when rolling the dice.

To change dice skin, make a choice, pick a lock or disarm a trap that requires dice rolling. Then, look for the Customize Dice Skin option in the menu’s bottom left corner. Once this in-game dice customization menu is open, choose any available skins.

Baldur’s Gate 3: All Dice Skins and How to Get Them

Here’s how to get every dice skin: