Get ready, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans, because more gameplay improvements and fixes are coming to the game with the latest patch, Patch 6. While Larian has mainly teased us with updates to kissing animation, this update includes a ton more than just that.

Our February 2024 update for Baldur’s Gate 3 is almost here and Larian let us know that it’s going to be chock full of gameplay updates, new animations, and bug fixes. We’re still waiting on the full patch notes and exact release time for Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6, but we’ve got some previews on what to expect. So while we wait, we’re covering what we know so far and will update as we get more detailed patch notes.

When is Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 Going Live?

Image via Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 will release this week for PC, Playstation, and Xbox, though Larian has yet to confirm the exact release date for the patch. Speculation suggests it may be a Valentine’s Day drop with all that smooching promo, but Larian has yet to confirm the exact release date.

The file size will be 21GB and will require around 150GB of free space for PC & Steam Deck. Larian confirms that Mac players will get the update eventually, but they don’t have a release window in mind just yet.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 Patch Notes

Image Via Larian Studios

On February 13, Larian Studios gave us a sneak peek into what we’ll see when the full Patch Notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 release later this week. Here’s what we know about what this latest update for the game will include.

Gameplay Improvements

Players will be able to dismiss a current party member companion while speaking to the party member they want to replace them with. No more running back and forth to get rid of Lae’zel and replace her with Karlach for story reasons.

Automatically triggered dialogue will now default to prioritizing your avatar as the main speaker in cutscenes, rather than accidentally swapping in whoever happened to walk into the area first.

We also know from those teaser tweets that Patch 6 will add updated kissing animations, with a wider range of possible smooches. There will be some additional idle animations for companions while at camp as well.

Bug Fixes

Errors with Shield Bash and Rebuke of the Mighty have been fixed so that they actually trigger Saving Throws when appropriate.