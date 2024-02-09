Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 Will Drop With Kiss Fixes In Time for Valentine’s Day

Recommended Videos

We all know that the romance is one of the best parts of Baldur’s Gate 3, and Larian Studios is here to deliver. They’ve announced that Patch 6 will include yet another round of kiss improvements and will release right around Valentine’s Day.

Larian Studios shared some footage of updated kissing animation on X, with the news that Patch 6 will drop next week. Given that Valentine’s Day is on Wednesday, this is perfect timing for some improved romance in the game. It isn’t the first update to smooching that we’ve seen, which just goes to show that this studio knows their audience. What do we want? More kissing animations. When do we want them? Preferably now, but we’ll take them with Patch 6.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 – Best Perks of Being Evil (But Not Dark Urge)

When Does Baldur’s Gate Patch 6 Release?

Alongside their tweet of Astarion and Halsin sharing a smooch, Larian let us know that Patch 6 is coming next week, which means sometime between February 11 and 17.

They didn’t say exactly which day, but given the Valentine’s Day references in their teaser tweets, I’m hoping for earlier in the week so we can celebrate the day of love with our favorites in Faerun.

What’s Included in Baldur’s Gate Patch 6?

Image via Larian Studios

While Larian Studios hasn’t shared the full patch notes just yet, they did let us in on a few fixes and improvements we can expect when Patch 6 drops next week.

First off, we know this will be “a hefty” update based on the @BaldursGate3 response to their own tweet. That means fans can expect to see a number of new features and bug fixes when the patch goes live. If previous patch notes have been any indication, that list will be long indeed.

In the teaser, Larian shared that the patch will include the following additions:

Improved smooches (very important)

New idle animations while at camp

New Legendary Actions in Honour Mode

Bug fixes

It’s clear that Larian is still thinking about adding depth to the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, as they are adding more animations to make the characters and their relationships to one another feel real. The new kissing animation they showed includes the most tender of forehead kisses, and fans already can’t get enough of it. Given this is likely just the tip of the iceberg with this update, we’re looking forward to seeing just what all is included when the patch notes drop.