Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Kill Investigator Valeria or Sarevok Anchev in BG3?

During most of Baldur’s Gate 3 third act, the Murder Tribunal quest looms over the quest log. This quest involves investigating several murders, saving three soon-to-be murder victims, and descending to the Temple of Bhaal.

Despite the build-up, nothing prepares you for meeting Baldur’s Gate’s main antagonist Sarevok Anchev down there. He’s somehow alive and acting as the Murder Tribunal‘s judge. His presence is commanding and intimidating, and to name you an Unholy Assassin, he has one final request: kill Investigator Valeria. Yes, the drunk hollyphant with a monocle.

Murder Tribunal BG3: Kill Hollyphant Investigator Valeria in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Muster the strength to kill this adorable hollyphant with a monocle, and Sarevok will appoint you the title of Unholy Assasin. No boss fight is required. Inspector Valeria is chained and will yell some both hilarious and upsetting dialogue as she’s slayed.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Complete Rescue Orin’s Victim in BG3

After bathing in the blood of the sacrifices, Sarevok commands you to kill Orin and remove her “girlish” altars. He even goes as far as calling you family. Yikes.

Murder Tribunal BG3: Kill Sarevok Anchev in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Refusing to go through with Valeria’s sacrifice means standing up against Sarevok Anchev, ultimately sacrificing the title of Unholy Assassin.

A battle against a level 16 Sarevok Anchev and the rest of the tribunal of Echos will ensue. Though the battle is admittedly easy to beat with a level 12 party and well-rested party members, this action takes a stance against Orin, who happens to be his granddaughter.

Valeria will live, extends her gratitude for saving her life, and become an ally in the Gather Your Allies main quest. Plus, looting Sarevok Anchev’s corpse provides some sweet loot. In both outcomes, Orin becomes the next target for killing. Killing Valeria does spare a boss fight against Baldur’s Gate’s main antagonist.