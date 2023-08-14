Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Complete Rescue Orin’s Victim in BG3

As you progress through the Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign, you and your party face off against Gortash and Orin. These two characters are the major antagonists that are working to hold the elder brain together, holding it under their control to direct the Absolute cultists.

Eventually, Orin will invade your camp, and she’ll disguise herself as one of your companions. When this happens, she reveals that she’s planning to kill this companion if you don’t do as she asks. You’ll need to try to save them or bring her Gortash’s Netherstone. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Rescue Orin’s Victim in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Save Orin’s Victim in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can go about it for your Baldur’s Gate 3 in two ways. You can comply with Orin’s demand and eliminate Gortash, which might be your goal regardless of the type of character you’re playing, or how you’re going through the game. This is a more direct way to handle the situation, where you’ll need to remove the Steel Watch, and then track down Gortash. However, if you’d like a different way, listen to Gortash and investigate the murders in Baldur’s Gate. After defeating the Murder Tribunal, you’ll learn about the entrance to Bhaal temple underneath the city.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find several manholes leading to the sewer in Baldur’s Gate. Each of the manholes takes you to a different part of the Undercity in Baldur’s Gate 3, but one of the best ones to use is where you can find the Baldur’s Gate Waystone in the north part of the Lower City.

Your pathway to the Temple of Bhaal will take a good amount of time. You’ll want to make sure you have an Amulet of Bhaal to bypass a door and prove you’ve soaked in the blood for this god in Baldur’s Gate 3. My group did it by telling the door we had the amulet of Bhaal, and that we had killed the Murder Tribunal, which was enough to get us through the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter this area, you can make your way into the Bhaal Temple, where Orin will be waiting for you, with your companion on an altar. Depending on the choices you’ve made up until this point, Orin may free your companion, or they will kill them. For my playthrough, I had not only killed Orin’s grandfather, but I had not defeated Gortash. Because of this, Orin will attempt to kill my companion, but I can persuade her from doing it with a proper skill check. After this, you’ll have to face off against Orin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Regardless of your choice, so long as you pass this skill check, you’ll have to battle against Orin in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Fighting Orin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Orin will transform into her proper form, that of a Slayer. While in this form, she is the perfect assassin and killer, capable of unleashing a large amount of damage, and she’s partially unstoppable, forcing you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party members to do as much damage against her as possible so she can lose the unstoppable effect, and she’ll take damage. I recommend focusing on her minions first and then turning on her to make her much easier to take down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After taking out her two minions, Orin will be exposed, and you have your entire party focus on her. You might be able to defeat her before the ritual has finished, which I do recommend. After you’ve defeated Orin, the ones around her during the ceremony will appear, and you can take them on. Still, they’re relatively easy compared to Orin and her partners during this Baldur’s Gate 3 encounter.

Now, you can free your companion and explore the rest of Bhaal’s Temple in Baldur’s Gate 3. Orin will have been defeated, and you can acquire her Netherstone.