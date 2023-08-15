Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Side With Lorroakan or Dame Aylin (Nightsong) in BG3?

Lorroakan, the wizard searching for the Nightsong in Baldur’s Gate 3, awaits you to claim your prize on his tower. You’ll have a chance to confront him alongside the Nightsong, properly known as Dame Aylin.

During this confrontation, the great wizard Lorroakan will ask you if you’d like to assist him the capturing the Nightsong to tap into her immortality. Doing so would be similar to a previous entrapment that she experienced underneath the cult of the Absolute. Should you side with Lorroakan or Dame Aylin in Baldur’s Gate 3?

What Happens When You Side with Lorroakan in Baldur’s Gate 3?

By siding with Lorroakan, you’ll force Dame Aylin to be imprisoned again. A battle will begin, but only Dame Aylin is the only combatant, and you’ll have several allies aiding you in this encounter. It should be relatively short for you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party.

After Dame Aylin has been defeated, Lorroakan will thank you for your assistance. He promises to aid you in the coming battle, bringing the full might of his tower and elemental constructs to you and your allies during the final battle.

What Happens When You Side with Dame Aylin (Nightsong) in Baldur’s Gate 3?

By siding with Dame Aylin, you vow to defend her in Baldur’s Gate 3. You’re preventing another person from taking advantage of her immortality, like the Cult of the Absolute did as the Nightsong, and preventing her from being captured again. Once you make this choice, you’ll enter into a fight against Lorroakan, and the Elementals he summons to battle.

Rolan will also fight at your side as well if you rescued him from the Shadow Curse during Act 2 in Baldur’s Gate 3. Rolan later reveals that Lorroakan was a cruel wizard, who constantly beat him if he did not answer questions correctly. Shortly after defeating Lorroakan, Dame Aylin will vow to be at your side during the final battle in Baldur’s Gate.

Is It Better to Side With Lorroakan or Dame Aylin in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Between the two choices, siding with Dame Aylin feels like the better option. Not only are you preventing the Nightsong from being captured once again, having already freed her from the Absolutes, and fighting at her side at Moonrise tower, but you also gain more allies in the final fight. Rolan will have the power of the tower and promises to use it for you. Plus, Dame Aylin will be fighting at your side as well, giving you two allies for you to utilize at the end of the game, rather than only Lorroakan.