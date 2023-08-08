Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Find Rolan in the Shadows in BG3

Rolan, one of the survivors of the cultists attack on the Tieflings in Baldur’s Gate 3, is in the Last Light Inn and is drinking his sorrows away. He’s saddened that the cultists took his friends to Moonrise Tower, and there was nothing he could do about it. After you rescue the Tieflings and Wulbren from Moonrise Tower, Rolan is gone.

He’s made his way into the Shadow Curse to try and find his friends, and he’s gone missing. You’ll need to track him down to bring him back to the Last Light Inn and to show his friends are okay. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Rolan in the Shadows in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Complete Rolan in the Shadows in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

This particular quest, Find Rolan in the Shadows, only appears in Baldur’s Gate 3 after you save the Tieflings and Wulbren from Moonrise Tower. You can only do this after accepting the quest when you reach the Last Light Inn, and decide to travel to Moonrise Tower for the Harpers. Although Wulbren is not required to get this quest, rescuing the other Tieflings is, and they need to make their way back to the inn.

After they return to the inn, the kids who were serving Rolan drinks at the bar will note that he went missing. He decided to go after his friends and rescue them at Moonrise Tower. However, he went alone, and your Baldur’s Gate 3 group will need to decide to go looking for him. Unfortunately, tracking down his location is not easy. However, he’s not too far.

Where to Find Rolan in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can find Rolan’s location to the southwest of the Shadowed Battlefield Waypoint during the Find Rolan in the Shadows Quest in Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ll find him to the left of the bridge before you reach the Tollhouse where you’ll fight against Gerringothe Thorm.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at Rolan’s location, he’ll be attacked by several Shadows. You’ll need to protect him. Compared to previous encounters in Baldur’s Gate 3, there shouldn’t be too much to happen during this fight, but make sure to keep him safe throughout this fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After speaking to Rolan and saving him, he’ll be hard on himself, but he’ll be alive. That’s the most important part of this quest. Once you finish speaking with him, he’ll return to the Last Light Inn, and you’ll need to find him there with his friends.

The trio will be thrilled to be back together in your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. The three of them will be shouting at each other, but they’ll be happy to be back with each other. You’ll receive an additional reward for bringing them back, and the two who were rescued from Moonrise Tower will be happy that Rolan was safely returned from the shadows.