Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops & How to Get Them

Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops are a way for fans to get some free cosmetics to use in-game as a lovely added benefit from watching the game on Twitch. However, each batch of Twitch Drops has set requirements, meaning fans must watch the game for a specific period of time.

This guide outlines exactly what fans can earn by watching Baldur’s Gate 3 on Twitch and earning Twitch Drops and what the requirements for getting each one is. We’ve covered all Twitch Drops and every piece of information relating to them.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Lead Designer Claims Infamous Bear Scene Boosted Game’s Sales

How to Get Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops: August 3 to August 17, 2023

Image via Larian Studios

To get Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops, fans need to watch the game on Twitch for a total of 2 hours between 9 AM PT on August 3 to 9 AM PT on August 17, 2023. Fans must have their Larian account linked to their Twitch account to be eligible for Twitch Drops, but they can be earned regardless of whether the viewer owns Baldur’s Gate 3 or not.

There’s no restriction on which Twitch streamer fans watch, but they must be playing Baldur’s Gate 3. Racking up the two hours over several days is also possible because the two-hour time requirement is calculated cumulatively.

In order for fans to get Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops by watching a streamer playing the game, that streamer will need to have enabled these drops on their channel. To do this, they’ll need to link their Larian account to Twitch Drops on the developer’s website.

What Cosmetics Can be Earned From Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops?

By watching 2 hours of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Twitch between 9 AM PT on August 3 to 9 AM PT on August 17, 2023, fans can unlock the following items from the game’s Twitch Drop campaign.

Item Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drop Cosmetic What it Looks Like Streamhopper Loafers Channeler’s Trunks Chatterbox’s Tabard Periwinkle Undergarments

How to Claim Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once players have watched enough Baldur’s Gate 3 on Twitch and have unlocked the current set of Twitch Drops items, they’ll appear in their Drops Inventory on Twitch. Then, provided their Twitch account is linked to their Larian account, they can claim those items in-game from the Camp Chest the next time they open it.

If players don’t have their Larian account linked to their Twitch account once they’ve earned Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops, they’ll have 7 days in which to do so before those drops expire and are lost forever. We recommend linking these two accounts as soon as possible.