Baldur’s Gate 3: Where to Find the Tressym & Get the Ring of Blink in BG3?

Larian Studios teased Baldur’s Gate 3 with a picture of a Tressym, and now we can’t stop looking for this adorable cat with wings. During Act 3, the Tressym can be spotted in the titular city of Baldur’s Gate, but it’s not easy to spot him because he can fly. Plus, with all the begging kids, explosive toys, and morphing clowns, it’s easy to get sidetracked with other content. This guide covers where to find the Tressym and how to get the Ring of Blink.

Where is the Tressym in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The first and — so far — only encounter with a Tressym happens in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Riverton area, which becomes accessible at the beginning of Act 3. To find the Tressym in Baldur’s Gate 3, follow these steps:

Image Step Head to the Open Hand Temple west to the Rivington entrance. Look for Knotted Roots at X:37, Y:29 and climb to the roof. Walk toward the center of the building to spot the Tressym sitting over the Ring of Blink and some missing paperwork.

This winged cat doesn’t seem to be hostile, but if your benevolent side has truly gone AWOL, you might just take a swing at it.

How to Get the Shiny Ring of Blink Under the Tressym in BG3?

Interact with the Tressym and politely ask if he can scoot over so you can take the ring. This, of course, requires a successful dice roll. If anyone in your party, say a druid like Halsin, has an affinity for animals and can use Animal Handling, the encounter will go by much more smoothly.

The Ring of Blink lets the wearer learn and cast Blink, which poofs them into the Ethereal Plane and away from battle if you roll 11 or higher on a d20. While there, the character takes no damage, and when they come back, they get the ability to teleport.