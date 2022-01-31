Balloon Race in the Coastlands request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Another location, another balloon race for you to take part in. This time, the man running the game wants to see you burst at least 24 ballons within a minute and 20 seconds. Are you up to the challenge? Here is how you complete the Balloon Race in the Coastlands request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will unlock this new balloon race after you have quelled Arcanine’s frenzy and reached the Coronet Highlands. Return to the Coastlands Camp in the Cobalt Coastlands to find the balloon race operator on the edge of the camp. Speak with him and he can give you a refresher on the rules of the race. Make sure you have practice with riding both Wyrdeer and Basculegion before attempting the race.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The race itself is pretty straightforward. There aren’t any wild turns like in the previous race. You will, however, need to switch back and forth between riding Wyrdeer and Basulegion. Make sure to utilize Basculegion’s great maneuverability and double jump ability to reach those balloons that are flying a little higher than normal. Destroying at least 24 balloons will complete the request and get you a Nugget along with 10 Ultra Balls. If you manage to pop all of the balloons, the man will reward you with two Nuggets and a Seed of Mastery.