How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) from TapTap

The open beta of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been released, and the registered players can download it from Google Play Store on their Android devices. Now, since a limited number of players can register for early access, you can try out other methods of download the game via APK and OBB files or TapTap.

The size of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is around 750 MB, and it requires approximately 1.5 GB of free space in a device to get installed without any issues. Follow the steps mentioned below to download and install the game from TapTap:

Download and install TapTap APK on your device from here. Now, go to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources in your device and enable the option to install the apps from unknown sources. Open the application and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India in the search bar. Tap on the install button, and the game will be downloaded on your device. Click on the Install button and log in with your account to play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

The game will be available for everyone in a few days, and you will be able to download it from Google Play Store without any registration. In addition to this, pre-registered users will also get the following rewards for free: