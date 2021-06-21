How to buy UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been released officially, and players with access to its open beta can download the game from Google Play Store or via APK and OBB files. BGMI is a battle royale game like PUBG Mobile and offers many exciting features, including maps, weapons, and more.

The game also has many eye-catching in-game items, including gun skins, emotes, and outfits, that can be purchased by spending a certain amount of UC. Not only this, but UC can also be used to upgrade the Royale Pass and participate in lucky draws along with other events.

Steps to buy UC in BGMI

Players will need to spend real money to purchase UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India, and here is how you can do it:

Open Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on your device and log in with your account. Tap on the UC icon present at the top right corner of the screen. Select the amount of UC you want to purchase and complete the payment via any method you want. UC will be added to your account, and you can start adding in-game items to your inventory.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is only available for Android devices and will soon be released on iOS devices; however, Krafton has not announced a release date yet.