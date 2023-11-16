Best Baizhu Builds in Genshin Impact: Weapons, Artifacts & More

Baizhu is the dendro-using medical expert introduced in the region of Liyue in Genshin Impact. Together with Changsheng, a white snake always hanging around his neck, Baizhu will be able to heal the team in any situation.

Baizhu is best as a support healer but does not do well with Normal attacks of any kind. His primary strength lies with his Skill and Burst abilities, which do some Dendro DMG but mainly heal and create shields. His Skill will release a Sprite that will deal three instances of Dendro DMG to either one enemy or one instance of Dendro DMG to three enemies. Once the Sprite returns, a teamwide healing goes into effect. The Burst ability generates a shield that will refresh and heal every 2.5 seconds.

Best Artifacts for Baizhu Build

The most important stats to focus on building for Baizhu are HP%, Energy Recharge, and any healing bonuses. Artifacts that will support other party members will also work well for Baizhu. In Dendro-centric parties, equipping Baizhu with Deepwood Memories will decrease opponents’ resistance to Dendro when using his Skill. This will free up artifact space for other Dendro users to boost their Elemental DMG.

An optional artifact is Nobless Oblige. This artifact will increase Baizhu’s Elemental DMG when he uses his Burst by 20% and increase the party’s ATK by 12%. However, if players are having a hard time or can’t farm the mentioned artifacts, combining artifacts that have 2pc set HP% bonuses with sub-stats for Energy Recharge will work.

Best Weapons for Baizhu Build

Baizhu is by no means an offensive type of character. Because of this, players will need weapons that will focus on their strongest abilities. Here are some potential weapons.

5 Star Weapons 4 Star Weapons Jadefall’s Splendor Prototype Amber A Thousand Floating Dreams Favonius Codex Hakushin Ring

Jadefall’s Splendor is Baizhu’s signature weapon that will give a great HP% bonus and passive energy restoration. After using his Burst ability, Jadefall’s Splendor will restore 4.5 energy every 2.5 seconds and give a 0.3% bonus of Elemental DMG for every 1,000 Max HP that character has up to 12%. This works off-field as well. Combine this with some HP% boosting artifacts or Deepwood Memories, and that Elemental DMG might actually do some helping damage against opponents.

Prototype Amber is the off-brand version of Jadefall’s Splendor but is much easier to get. It will regenerate the party’s HP by 4% every 2 seconds while the Burst ability is in effect. If Baizhu has to go on the offensive in a pinch, he can at least be healing the whole party while doing it.