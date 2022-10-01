Best build for Cyno in Genshin Impact

Cyno is a 5-star Electro character with the potential to dish out tons of group damage with a bombastic playstyle and stylish attacks. Fitting for the General Mahamatra, Cyno will lead you into battle with an active on-field playstyle, while electrifying enemies with his Elemental Burst that turns all of his attacks into Electro attacks.

Cyno requires a decently invested build, as you will want to balance building offensive stats alongside Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery. His build can be quite specific, so follow this guide to learn exactly how to build the newest 5-star character.

Best weapons for Cyno in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

As a Polearm user, Cyno has a wide range of options that he can use to great effect at all price points. This means that free-to-play users will still be able to utilize Cyno to his fullest potential if they manage to pull him. Here are some weapons you can use for Cyno in Genshin Impact:

Best 5-star weapon: Staff of the Scarlet Sands is Cyno’s strongest polearm that you can use. Cyno has Crit DMG for secondary scaling, meaning you will want to invest in Crit Rate to take advantage of the extra Crit DMG he has. This weapon also places great importance on Elemental Mastery as a stat, which increases the damage of reactions he makes. Great alternatives include the Staff of Homa and Primordial Jade-Winged Spear. The latter also gives Crit Rate as a stat and increases his ATK, which makes it another good option.

is Cyno’s strongest polearm that you can use. Cyno has Crit DMG for secondary scaling, meaning you will want to invest in Crit Rate to take advantage of the extra Crit DMG he has. This weapon also places great importance on Elemental Mastery as a stat, which increases the damage of reactions he makes. Best 4-star weapon: Deathmatch performs similarly to the Primordial Jade-Winged Spear and has a similar substat and passive. Deathmatch requires you to purchase the Battle Pass but is a cheaper alternative to 5-star options and is still a strong option.

performs similarly to the Primordial Jade-Winged Spear and has a similar substat and passive. Deathmatch requires you to purchase the Battle Pass but is a cheaper alternative to 5-star options and is still a strong option. Best free-to-play weapon: Dragon’s Bane can be a strong option to boost his Elemental Mastery if you are using Cyno alongside Hydro units. If you do not have a Dragon’s Bane or any of the other mentioned Polearms, consider using the Blackcliff Pole to further increase his Crit DMG.

Best artifacts for Cyno in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cyno is best utilized as an “Electro driver.” His Elemental Burst turns all of his Normal Attacks into Electro DMG, which allows him to rapidly apply the Electro element. With this, we want to allow Cyno to deal reaction damage with Aggravate or Vaporize, meaning he is best paired with Dendro or Hydro units. For artifacts, we can increase this damage by using the following artifact sets:

The 4-piece Thundering Fury set is the most important set for him in the game. It increases his reaction damage, Electro damage, and even reduces the cooldown for his Elemental Skill. This allows him to use his Elemental Skill more during his Elemental Burst, which increases his damage output.

set is the most important set for him in the game. It increases his reaction damage, Electro damage, and even reduces the cooldown for his Elemental Skill. This allows him to use his Elemental Skill more during his Elemental Burst, which increases his damage output. As a placeholder, you can use a 2-piece Thundering Fury set and any +18% ATK set. (However, it’s highly recommended to invest in a 4-piece Thundering Fury set if you plan on using Cyno.)

Do your best to balance Crit DMG/Crit Rate% and Elemental Mastery substats for your artifacts.

Best teams for Cyno in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cyno wants teammates that can take advantage of his strong Elemental Burst, which turns all of his Normal Attacks into Electro DMG. Pair him with the following characters: