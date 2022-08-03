Best build for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact
Here is the best build for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact.
Yoimiya is a 5-star Pyro Bow character in Genshin Impact who deals tons of single-target damage, making her a great option for bosses with high HP pools. While this niche is not unique to Yoimiya, her playstyle allows players to pilot her easily without committing to difficult mechanics.
Yoimiya is also fairly easy to build, with a variety of viable build paths that are relatively free-to-play or low-spender friendly. She also has a fairly wide pool of viable supports, so you can choose to build your team in some different ways.
Here are the best builds for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact:
Best weapons for Yoimiya
Yoimiya is a Pyro DPS character who uses a bow and has numerous viable options for players to use. Here are some weapons that you can use on Yoimiya:
- Best 5-star weapon: Thundering Pulse – The Thundering Pulse is her best 5-star weapon and is one of the strongest bows in the game. This weapon directly increases Normal Attack DMG which is the best stat for Yoimiya, as most of her damage comes from her Normal Attacks empowered by her Elemental Skill.
- Best 4-star weapon: Rust – The Rust is like a budget version of the Thundering Pulse, increasing her ATK while also increasing her Normal Attack DMG. At higher refinements, this weapon can even outperform some 5-star alternatives.
- Best free-to-play weapon: Hamayumi – This weapon increases your Normal Attack DMG the least, but is the best option for free-to-play players without access to Rust or Thundering Pulse. If you are using the Shimenawa’s Reminiscence artifact set, then use the Prototype Crescent instead.
Best artifacts for Yoimiya
Yoimiya has a variety of options you can use. Her best sets are the Crimson Witch of Flames (2-piece) + 18% ATK (2-piece), Shimenawa’s Reminiscence (4-piece), or the Crimson Witch of Flames (4-piece) set.
- The Crimson Witch of Flames (2-piece) + 18% ATK (2-piece) set is generally her best set and is also the easiest to build.
- The Shimenawa’s Reminiscence (4-piece) set empowers her Normal Attack DMG but prevents you from using her Elemental Burst.
- The Crimson Witch of Flames (4-piece) is best if you choose to play her with Hydro supports, such as Xingqiu or Yelan.
Aim for the following substats:
- ATK%
- Pyro DMG
- Crit Rate / DMG
Best teams for Yoimiya
Yoimiya has a variety of viable teams that can utilize different parts of her kit. You can focus on the Vaporize or Overload reactions, or focus on a mono Pyro build.
- Yoimiya / Shielder / Xingqiu / Yelan: This Vaporize build allows you to comfortably proc the Vaporize reaction while using your Elemental Skill, thanks to the Elemental Bursts of Xingqiu and Yelan.
- Yoimiya / Zhongi / Yun Jin / flex: Yun Jin is one of Yoimiya’s best supports, as Yun Jin directly increases Normal Attack DMG. For the last slot, you can use Bennett to increase Yoimiya’s ATK or Xingqiu / Yelan to Vaporize.