Best build for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Yoimiya is a 5-star Pyro Bow character in Genshin Impact who deals tons of single-target damage, making her a great option for bosses with high HP pools. While this niche is not unique to Yoimiya, her playstyle allows players to pilot her easily without committing to difficult mechanics.

Yoimiya is also fairly easy to build, with a variety of viable build paths that are relatively free-to-play or low-spender friendly. She also has a fairly wide pool of viable supports, so you can choose to build your team in some different ways.

Here are the best builds for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact:

Best weapons for Yoimiya

Yoimiya is a Pyro DPS character who uses a bow and has numerous viable options for players to use. Here are some weapons that you can use on Yoimiya:

Best 5-star weapon: Thundering Pulse – The Thundering Pulse is her best 5-star weapon and is one of the strongest bows in the game. This weapon directly increases Normal Attack DMG which is the best stat for Yoimiya, as most of her damage comes from her Normal Attacks empowered by her Elemental Skill.

The Thundering Pulse is her best 5-star weapon and is one of the strongest bows in the game. This weapon directly increases Normal Attack DMG which is the best stat for Yoimiya, as most of her damage comes from her Normal Attacks empowered by her Elemental Skill. Best 4-star weapon: Rust – The Rust is like a budget version of the Thundering Pulse, increasing her ATK while also increasing her Normal Attack DMG. At higher refinements, this weapon can even outperform some 5-star alternatives.

The Rust is like a budget version of the Thundering Pulse, increasing her ATK while also increasing her Normal Attack DMG. At higher refinements, this weapon can even outperform some 5-star alternatives. Best free-to-play weapon: Hamayumi – This weapon increases your Normal Attack DMG the least, but is the best option for free-to-play players without access to Rust or Thundering Pulse. If you are using the Shimenawa’s Reminiscence artifact set, then use the Prototype Crescent instead.

Best artifacts for Yoimiya

Yoimiya has a variety of options you can use. Her best sets are the Crimson Witch of Flames (2-piece) + 18% ATK (2-piece), Shimenawa’s Reminiscence (4-piece), or the Crimson Witch of Flames (4-piece) set.

The Crimson Witch of Flames (2-piece) + 18% ATK (2-piece) set is generally her best set and is also the easiest to build.

set is generally her best set and is also the easiest to build. The Shimenawa’s Reminiscence (4-piece) set empowers her Normal Attack DMG but prevents you from using her Elemental Burst.

set empowers her Normal Attack DMG but prevents you from using her Elemental Burst. The Crimson Witch of Flames (4-piece) is best if you choose to play her with Hydro supports, such as Xingqiu or Yelan.

Aim for the following substats:

ATK%

Pyro DMG

Crit Rate / DMG

Best teams for Yoimiya

Image via mihoYo

Yoimiya has a variety of viable teams that can utilize different parts of her kit. You can focus on the Vaporize or Overload reactions, or focus on a mono Pyro build.