Best classes in Ashes of Creation

Ashes of Creation boasts a sprawling character customization system with 64 different classes to choose from. To get you started, here’s a a look at what we think are the ten best.

10. Necromancer

Necromancers combine the Summoner primary archetype with the Cleric secondary archetype for a unique combination of supportive abilities. With the flexibility of many kinds of summons, and the ability to choose between good and evil Cleric abilities, Necromancers are difficult to learn but highly rewarding, as they can be fine-tuned.

9. Siren

Sirens combine the Bard primary archetype with the Tank secondary archetype. They make an excellent secondary tank because of their many supportive abilities which enhance all other characters in the most difficult situations.

8. Dreadnought

Dreadnoughts combine the Fighter primary archetype with the Tank secondary archetype, making for an effective tank that is especially well suited for chaotic skirmishes.

7. Spellsword

Spellswords combine the Fighter primary archetype with the Mage secondary archetype, using a combination of weapons and magic to deal the perfect damage type in any situation, making them a versatile secondary DPS suitable for almost any encounter.

6. Guardian

Guardians combine the Tank primary archetype with the Tank secondary archetype. They do one thing, and they do it well, keeping a solid line between your backline and the enemy.

5. Scryer

Scryers combine the Cleric primary archetype with the Bard secondary archetype. Scryers have access to the widest range of buffs and supportive spells of any class, making them welcome in almost any party.

4. Cultist

Cultists combine the Rogue primary archetype with the Cleric secondary archetype, making for a very effective combo-driven secondary DPS that is especially devastating at weakening and taking down bosses.

3. Falconer

Falconers combine the Ranger primary archetype with the Summoner secondary archetype for the perfect single target DPS class. Their ability to summon creatures can give a huge boost to your party, especially with a strong support, and it also helps with solo content.

2. Archwizard

Archwizards combine the Mage primary archetype with the Mage secondary archetype for a highly focused spellcasting class capable of generating high DPS in a large area, making this class perfect for wiping out difficult mobs.

1. Nightshield

Nightshields combine the Tank primary archetype with the Rogue secondary archetype for a nearly unkillable tank playstyle based on being hard to hit. Coupled with the right items and supports, a Nightshield can clear even the most difficult encounter while taking almost zero damage, making this one of the most powerful classes for the endgame.