How to start the Vault of Glass Raid in Destiny 2

Vault of Glass is doing what all good Vex structure do, moving through time from the original Destiny and setting up shop in Destiny 2. It will arrive in the game on May 22, and will open for business at 10 AM Pacific Time. Vault of Glass cannot be started “organically” the same way it could in the original Destiny.

While it used to be possible to just travel to the front door of the Raid, and even pick up potential Raid members on the way, Venus is no longer in the game. In Destiny 2, the Vault of Glass can be started from the menus instead. Instead, a new node will appear in the Director after the Raid has gone live.

The Legends node will appear between the Gambit node and the Moon node in the Destinations screen of the Director. Players will be able to click on it, then select the Vault of Glass to begin the Raid. The Legends node will become the place to go for older content that is reintroduced to the game without the physical spaces that it used to occupy being available.

After loading into the Raid, players will find themselves in front of the familiar giant doors, with the strange Vex constructs waiting to be built. It is a good idea to split up into three groups of two, with all three groups defending a different construct site. Waves of enemies will spawn in and will need to be kept at bay to complete the construction of the Vex towers, opening the door and allowing access to the Raid proper.