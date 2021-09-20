Best Field Upgrades in Call of Duty: Vanguard

After 10 to 15 hours of grueling grinding in Call of Duty: Vanguard, you’ll finally have all of the field upgrades in the game but which are the best exactly? Plates will give you extra armor while the Goliath is a small remote-controlled bomb on tank-like tracks. Some are way better than others though, and reading this guide will help you dominate the competition.

First, it’s best to skip the Goliath and the Supply Box. Unless you’re extremely good in Call of Duty: Vanguard and can stay alive for a long time, you won’t find much of a need for a Supply Box as you’ll likely die before your ammo has been used. As for the Goliath, this explosive device is slow, awkward to control, and loud. Your enemies will hear it from a mile away so they can escape easily from its wrath.

Armor Plates

Screenshot by Gamepur

With an extremely slow recharge rate, armor plates give you a lot of body armor for those intense gunfights. You won’t be able to use it often as it sometimes takes the whole game to be available but when used, the protection is certainly worth it in longer encounters like a Search and Destroy. If you’ve played Call of Duty: Warzone, the battle royale take on the series, you’ll know how armor plates can truly help you in a tricky situation. Hotel Royal can be especially manic.

Dead Silence

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to be sneaky and go behind enemy lines, the dead silence field upgrade is perfect. With a fast recharge rate, you can make your footsteps silent and if you keep getting kills with the gun, melee attacks, and throwing knife, the meter will refresh its duration. Even those who have high-definition headphones users won’t hear you coming. It’s also a great way to capture a point in Domination as the enemy might have trouble tracking you down.

Field Mic

Screenshot by Gamepur

The field mic with a medium recharge rate is a popular field upgrade to have, especially in more tactical-themed modes like Domination and Patrol. The field mic will let you see enemy movement in a close-range perimeter on the minimap. It can help you spot campers you expect to be protecting a point and can indicate where an enemy is running in from. If you’re by yourself and you need to cover multiple fronts, the field mic is extremely valuable, especially in Gavutu. Keep in mind though that the Ghost perk will leave some people concealed.