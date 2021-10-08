Best gems for Hatchets in New World

The gems you add to your weapons in New World enhance their effectiveness, turning them into even better creations than the standard stats and bonuses they already give you. The gems all have varied uses, depending on your playstyle and the weapon you’re using. This guide will detain the best gems that you can use for Hatchets in New World.

Best gems for Hatchets

Cruel

With Cruel, you’ll be able to do more damage against enemies that have a Crowd Control status effect on them, such as a root, stun, or they’ve slowed down. When you’re using a Hatchet, your entire focus should be to do damage, and having this gem is always helpful. The Hatchet also has a handful of Crowd Control effects in its ability trees, which means you can still activate this gem by yourself.

Electrified

The Electrified gem is a unique one where a portion of your damage is converted into lightning damage. The converted damage scales off of your weapon’s base stats or your character’s intelligence stat. While it does help to have a higher intelligence stat, it’s still good to add another damage type against an opponent, especially those not prepared to defend against it. This is extremely good to have when battling Ancients.

Exhilarate

The Exhilarate gem is valuable when a powerful target is about to fall but still has some fight left in them. Your damage output increases when your target’s health is less than 30%. It’s an excellent way to do a final push against any powerful elite enemy or against another player who is begging for a healer to assist them.

Frozen

Frozen is a similar gem to the Electrified version, except it converts the damage into ice damage, not lightning. Ice damage can be a perfect one to have, although it doesn’t do bonus damage against any particular enemy type like Electrified does. You’re better off using this for PvP.

Gambit

You can expect to move around quite a bit with Hatchet, similar to many other DPS builds. Because you’ll be ducking and weaving often, the Gambit gem will be used pretty often where it increases your damage output when your stamina is not full. If anything, it will encourage you to dodge much more often and to be more aggressive in combat, and you benefit from that added risk.

Ignited

Once again, Ignited is another gem that converts a portion of your weapon’s attack power, or your Intelligence, into a different type of damage, specifically fire. Like the last two, it never hurts to have an additional effect, and fire is pretty useful. Fire does more damage to Angry Earth creatures, but Ancient enemy types are immune to it.

Retaliate

The final gem we’re going to recommend for your Hatchet is Retaliate. After you’ve been hit three times, your weapon damage increases for a short time. Hopefully, you’re not the one getting hit, but it’s always possible someone could have turned their focus to you during a PvP battle, or a minor enemy is attacking you in a dungeon. You can hit back hard enough to discourage them away from you or knock them down on the ground with this equipped. It’s a solid choice that we recommend for several DPS weapons.