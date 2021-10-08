Best Grav loadout in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The Grav is one of two new primary weapons in Season 6 of Call Of Duty: Black Ops and Warzone. And being that it’s a solid, all-round assault rifle, it’s already proving more popular than the .410 Rawhide shotgun, which is better suited to specialized builds.

Related: All WWII bunker locations in Call of Duty: Warzone

The best loadout for the Grav will depend on play style and personal preference, and on what modes you’re using it in, but for a solid, multi-purpose loadout, we recommend the following attachments:

Muzzle – Agency Suppressor

This increases your recoil control, which is always important for any fully automatic weapon, and makes you a lot less conspicuous, which is especially important in Warzone’s various battle royale modes. You lose some effective damage range and bullet velocity too, but the trade off is well worth it.

Barrel – 21.3 Task Force

This long barrel more than offsets the penalties to effective damage range and bullet velocity imposed by the Agency Suppressor. It’ll increase your recoil a little bit, but the other attachments in this loadout will make up for that.

Optic – Axial Arms 3x

This is simply the best optic for long range shooting, and is actually pretty useful for more accurate shooting at medium and short ranges too.

Underbarrel – Field Agent Grip

In combination with the Agency Suppressor, this grip will compensate for the increased recoil caused by the Task Force barrel. Overall, you’ll end up with very low recoil and tight grouping. The grip slows your shooting movement speed a little, but this has little impact on most play styles.

Magazine – 50 Rnd

In general, you’re going to want to use the highest capacity magazine, so as to increase your chances of killing your enemy before you have to reload (and they take the opportunity to kill you).