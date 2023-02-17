Best ISO Hemlock Loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The ISO Hemlock is one of the weapons that was added during Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. With its great fire rate and recoil control, it is a formidable weapon to use in any encounter in the game. It can be made even better with certain attachments and perks. With that in mind, here are the best loadouts for the ISO Hemlock in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Best ISO Hemlock attachments and class setup in MW2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Optic: Slimline Pro

Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Perk Package: Base Perks: Scavenger and Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stun Grenade

The MW2 loadout for the ISO Hemlock mainly focuses on improving the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and the recoil control of the weapon. For the ADS speed, the FSS Ole-V Laser and XTEN Grip will do exactly that while also improving the overall stability of the AR. The Echoless-80 muzzle improves the bullet velocity and the damage range while also providing much-needed sound suppression. And during the hip-fire mode, you need a lot of recoil accuracy and steadiness which is what the VX Pineapple will provide. For the optic, the Slimline Pro is a reliable choice here.

The perk package for the AR includes Scavenger and Double Time as base perks. Scavenger will let you recover additional ammo from dead enemies and Double Time increases the duration of the tactical sprint. Fast Hands is the bonus perk that helps in switching and reloading weapons faster. Finally, Ghost is the ultimate perk that will keep you hidden under enemy radars. The lethal and tactical options are upto player preference but the Frag and Stun Grenade combo is always a safe bet.

Best ISO Hemlock attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Optic: XTEN Angel-40

Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

Perk Package: Weapons Specialist Base Perks: Overkill and Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stun Grenade

The Warzone is unpredictable and as such, it is better to prepare for all types of encounters with the ISO Hemlock and this loadout does just that. Much of the attachments remain the same from the MW2 loadout except a 45 Round Mag is added to ensure you never run out while in combat. The optic we went for specifically in the Warzone is the XTEN Angle-40 which provides a precise picture as well as a target range indicator useful in all combat scenarios.

The perk package we went with is Weapons Specialist which is mainly useful as it has Overkill as one of the base perks. Overkill will grant you an additional primary weapon slot. The other perk is Strong Arm which helps in throwing equipment further. Spotter is the bonus perk that will help you detect enemy equipment and Survivor as the ultimate perk will grant you one self-revive. The lethal and tactical options are the same as the MW2 loadout.