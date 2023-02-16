Best KV Broadside loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The KV Broadside in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone 2.0 may be a shotgun, but players should look at it much like a melee weapon. With its high damage and incredibly low range, the gun functions best when its user targets enemies from point blank. This may sound like a tall task to perform, though there is a wealth of excellent attachments that make using the powerful blaster far too effortless. Here is the best KV Broadside loadout for both the multiplayer and battle royale.

Best KV Broadside attachments and class setup in MW2

Barrel : ZLR Sport-8

: ZLR Sport-8 Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Stock : VLK Stockless

: VLK Stockless Bolt : Dashbolt 60

: Dashbolt 60 Rear Grip : True-Tac Grip

: True-Tac Grip Perk Package Base Perks : Double Time and Tracker Bonus Perk : Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : Birdseye



For the multiplayer, it best to use the KV Broadside as aggressively as possible, so bolstering your movement speed and aim-down-sight time is a must in the Gunsmith. The True-Tac rear grip, VLK LZR 7MW laser, and VLK Stockless stock will do just this and expect to have increased Sprint-to-Fire speed from them as well. Meanwhile, as it typically requires about two to three shots to earn an elimination with its base weapon, you can add the ZLR Sport-8 barrel and Dashbolt 60 bolt to see more one-shot kills.

As the shotgun’s reload speed is painfully sluggish, your Perk Package should definitely hold the Fast Hands Bonus Perk in order to ramp up this process. While you’ll be on the run a whole lot, base perks Double Time and Tracker will increase your sprinting durations and give you the power to see recent enemy footprints, respectively. Birdseye can also aid in your pursuit for opponents, as the Ultimate Perk reveals the directions their heading on UAVs.

Best KV Broadside attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Barrel : ZLR Sport-8

: ZLR Sport-8 Muzzle : SA MX-50

: SA MX-50 Stock : VLK Stockless

: VLK Stockless Bolt : Dashbolt 60

: Dashbolt 60 Magazine : 25 Shell Drum

: 25 Shell Drum Perk Package Base Perks : Overkill and Tracker Bonus Perk : Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : Ghost



Having a ranged weapon is practically a requirement on Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, so this loadout is centered around reaching the KV Broadside’s highest potential damage range. With the SA MX-50 muzzle and ZLR Sport-8 barrel, the shotgun can achieve one-shot kills within a 20-meter radius — which is ridiculously impressive for a gun of its kind. Additionally, as ammo can be difficult to come by, the massive 25 Shell Drum Magazine should prove to be quite handy and potentially life-saving. Each of the attachments above will greater hurt the gun’s ADS time, though the VLK Stockless and Dashbolt 60 should push it back to its base speed.

Similar to its Perk Package for Modern Warfare 2, your package in Warzone should continue to bear Fast Hands and Tracker. However, one major change here is the addition of Overkill. Despite its range, the KV Broadside should not be used in distant firefights, and an assault rifle such as the Chimera or M13B may be best in these situations. Lastly, to keep your location under wraps at all times, you may want to consider adding the Ghost Ultimate Perk.