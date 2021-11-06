Best Kar98k loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

As one of the top tier long-range weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard, the Kar98k sniper certainly has a solid aim down sights time and is overwhelmingly user-friendly in terms of accuracy. However, this iteration of the gun doesn’t quite have the same power as it had in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Although leveling it up can be a slow process filled with hit-markers, there are a specific group of attachments that deliver the sort of Kar98k veteran players are used to.

When building this Kar98k setup, the selection of attachments used will mainly ensure the sniper does manage one-hit kills once again at long-range while also giving your accuracy a nice boost. Here’s what attachments you’ll be needing in order to see these benefits.

Muzzle : SD Silencer

: SD Silencer Barrel : Krausnick 520mm Rapid

: Krausnick 520mm Rapid Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 8mm Klauser 3-Round

: 8mm Klauser 3-Round Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Stock : VDD 98

: VDD 98 Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Proficiency : Quickscope

: Quickscope Kit : Deep Breath

: Deep Breath Perks : Ghost, Forward Intel, and Scavenger

: Ghost, Forward Intel, and Scavenger Lethal : Demolition Charge

: Demolition Charge Tactical: S-Mine 44

As having the 8mm Klauser 3-Round magazine sounds like a risky decision, most of the other magazine sizes will actually cut every one of your shot’s damage by 50 percent — and that’s not the way to go if you want one-hit kills. Thankfully, the attachment cuts reloading speeds down to just 2.2 seconds, with your damage rating still stand at 92 out of 100.

As you’ll only have three bullets per round, we’ve included the VDD 98, M1941, and Quickscope attachments to dramatically decrease the horizontal and vertical recoil. In addition, the Krausnick barrel and Fabric Grip beef up the ADS rate even more with a 12 percent total increase. Lastly, as several ammo types bring down a sniper’s damage range, we recommend the Lengthened type. Without having to sacrifice range, this will supply a 30 percent bonus to bullet velocity.

To put your mind at ease, Scavenger is a must when finding a perk that rewards you additional ammo from the battlefield. We’ve also included Ghost and Forward Intel, arguably the two best perks for stealth-minded players, but you should definitely alter this if that isn’t your play-style.

Related: Best 3-Line Rifle loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard