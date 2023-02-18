Best Keqing build in Genshin Impact

Keqing is a 5-star Electro character and is proof that the classics always do hold up. Keqing is one of the game’s original hypercarry characters, available to summon since the launch of the game, and she is still a powerful Electro character with a multitude of different playstyles. Additionally, thanks to the introduction of Dendro, Keqing received a bit of a second wind and is now stronger than ever.

Keqing can be used in a variety of different methods, either as an on-field Electro DPS that takes advantage of her Elemental Skill, or a quick swap burst DPS that takes advantage of her Elemental Burst. You can even use Keqing as a Physical DPS character. Learn how to best take advantage of Keqing’s builds with the best build guide below.

Best weapons for Keqing in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keqing has a variety of different viable options to choose from as a Sword character, but here are her best options for different stages of the game:

Best 5-star weapon: The Mistsplitter Reforged is Keqing’s best 5-star sword. It provides a staggeringly high 674 base ATK with an additional 44.1% Crit DMG boost, and a great passive that boosts her Elemental DMG as she uses her Normal Attacks. If you are using a Physical Keqing, then use the Aquila Favonia if you have it available.

Best artifacts for Keqing in Genshin Impact

Keqing’s best artifacts are clear in most cases, and you’ll want to take advantage of the Thundering Fury set to best take advantage of Keqing.

The 4-piece Thundering Fury set is her best set in most cases. Keqing is an Electro DMG that synergizes with Dendro characters like Nahida and Dendro Traveler. As a result, using the Thundering Fury set to increase their Aggravate damage is her best option.

set is her best set in most cases. Keqing is an Electro DMG that synergizes with Dendro characters like Nahida and Dendro Traveler. As a result, using the Thundering Fury set to increase their Aggravate damage is her best option. The 4-piece Thundersoother set is also a decent set as it boosts her DMG against opponents affected by Electro by 35%. While farming the Thundering Fury set, it’s recommended to pick the set where you have better substats.

Best teams for Keqing in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur