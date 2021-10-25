Best LAPA SMG loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s The Haunting 2021 event didn’t just deliver on the cosmetics front, as it also introduced a new weapon to the submachine gun category. For those who’ve finished all of the challenges from the event, the new LAPA should be ready to use from your weapon inventory and it’s definitely worth your attention. Although the base weapon can be painstaking to level up, here are the best loadouts to aid you to victory once the LAPA is fully upgraded.

The best medium-range loadout

Screenshot by Gamepur

As the LAPA is now one of the strongest SMGs in Warzone, it performs surprisingly well as a medium-range weapon. For those who would rather stay in the shadows and eliminate enemies from afar, your best bet is to have your LAPA focus primarily on its aim and damage rather than its speed. As shown below, we’ve compiled a group of attachments, such as the Agency Suppressor, SFOD Speedgrip, and the 10.2″ Ranger barrel, to reduce its nauseating recoil and increase the damage range. By adding these, powerful medium range shots will be a breeze to pull off.

In addition, we do recommend the SUSAT Multizoom optic due to its ability to switch between 2x and 4x zoom, but the Axial Arms 3x is a great substitute for those who want a nice middle ground.

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 10.2″ Ranger

: 10.2″ Ranger Underbarrel : SFOD Speedgrip

: SFOD Speedgrip Magazine : STANAG 50 Round

: STANAG 50 Round Optic : SUSAT Multizoom

: SUSAT Multizoom Lethal : Claymore

: Claymore Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

For perks, Scavenger and Ghost are perfect for laying low and compiling ammo, but Combat Scout is an absolute must in your Perk 3 slot when playing with friends. With this, any shots fired into an enemy automatically tags them for your teammates to see for a short period of time.

The best short-range loadout

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike the last class, the best short-range loadout is one for those not afraid to rush enemies. The LAPA already has a ridiculous fire rate; thus, you’ll now need to have its aim down sights (or ADS) time be as quick as possible to ensure its one of the fastest killers in the game. To do this, you’ll need attachments like the Raider Stock and the 7.9″ Rifled barrel which prioritize ADS and damage over needless things here like damage range and accuracy.

For good measure, we suggest you add the Bruiser Grip as it doesn’t come with any downsides and increases your running speed. But, if having an optic is an absolute must for you, removing the Bruiser in favor of one is not that big of a loss.

Muzzle : Sound Suppressor

: Sound Suppressor Barrel : 7.9″ Rifled

: 7.9″ Rifled Underbarrel : Bruiser Grip

: Bruiser Grip Stock : Raider Stock

: Raider Stock Rear Grip : Dropshot Wrap

: Dropshot Wrap Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Stun Grenade

In terms of perks, Scavenger must be used here as you’ll only be using the 30 round base magazine. For the other two slots, Ghost and Tracker will help greatly as they will keep you off of all enemy UAVs and let you see nearby enemy footprints.

