Best LM-S loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The LM-S is a popular choice for a marksman rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. With its high accuracy particularly in long-range, it is a great weapon for both those willing to try out the marksman rifle class for the first time and experts. With certain weapons and attachments, this marksman rifle can be made even better. Here are the best loadouts for the LM-S in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 that we’ve found.

How to unlock the LM-S in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

To unlock the LM-S in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 you will have to level up the Lachmann 762 to level 16 in the Lachmann and Meer weapons platform. But, before doing that you will have to unlock the Lachamnn 762 itself by leveling up to player level 16.

Best LM-S attachments and class setup in MW2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Optic: Corio Enforcer Optic

Corio Enforcer Optic Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Perk Package: Base Perks: Scavenger and Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

For the Modern Warfare 2 loadout, we went with improving the rifle’s overall stats including its damage and range. The attachments that stand out here are the FSS Ole-V Laser and the Polarfire-S muzzle. The FSS Ole-V Laser improves the Aim Down Sight (ADS) Speed of the weapon as well as the aiming stability. The Polarfire-S improves the bullet velocity and damage range of the LM-S along with providing sound suppression. The VX Pineapple also improves hip fire accuracy and recoil control at the cost of the weapon’s handling. For the stock, we went with the FT Mobile Stock as it also has great contributions to the ADS and overall movement speed. Finally, the optic we chose is the Corio Enforcer Optic which has a clear holographic sight for better engagements.

The perk package for the LM-S includes Scavenger and Overkill as base perks. Scavenger will help you recover additional ammo from dead enemies while Overkill will grant you another primary weapon slot. For that, we recommend picking assault rifles as they will help you out a lot. Fast Hands is the bonus perk that helps in switching and reloading weapons faster. Finally, Ghost is the ultimate perk that will keep you hidden under enemy radars. For the throwables, the Frag and Stun Grenade combo are always reliable for the lethal and tactical options respectively.

Best LM-S attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Optic: Corio Enforcer Optic

Corio Enforcer Optic Rear Grip: LMK64 Grip

LMK64 Grip Perk Package: Weapons Specialist Base Perks: Overkill and Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Weapons Specialist Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

In the Warzone 2.0 loadout, all the attachments are the same as the MW2 one except the Ammunition and Rear Grip come into play. The ammo type we went with is the 7.62 High Velocity as they are amazing in long-range encounters, which is where the LM-S excels. And for the rear grip, the LMK64 Grip as it greatly improves the ADS speed as well as the overall handling of the weapon.

The perk package we went with for the LM-S is Weapons Specialist as it has Overkill as one of the base perks. Assault rifles are also recommended here as they do great in the Warzone. The other base perk is Strong Arm which helps in throwing equipment further. Spotter is the bonus perk here which helps in detecting enemy equipment through walls with the opportunity to hack some of them. The ultimate perk here is Survivor which will give you one revival when you’re down. The lethal and tactical options remain the same as the MW2 loadout.