Best M1928 and M1912 loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific

The M1928 in Call of Duty: Vanguard, also known as the M1912 in Warzone Pacific, is one of the most recognizable weapons, considering it is mainly referred in the real world as the one and only Tommy Gun. Not only that, but it is also incredibly strong and offers a magazine capacity that no other SMG in Vanguard and Warzone offers, making it an easy choice for players wanting to go on long sprees in close quarters situations. When equipped with the right attachments, the SMG is going to be your best friend when rushing into enemy territory.

Best M1928 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Screenshot by Gamepur

Muzzle : M1928 Silencer

: M1928 Silencer Barrel : Chariot 5.5″

: Chariot 5.5″ Underbarrel : SMLE Pistol Grip

: SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine : 8MM Kurz 100 Round Drums

: 8MM Kurz 100 Round Drums Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Stock : Ragdoll T2 Support

: Ragdoll T2 Support Proficiency : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

The combination of the M1928 Silencer and the Chariot 5.5″ barrel is a no-brainer. These attachments are perfect for an aggressive playstyle that focuses on rushing your enemies before they can see or hear you. The M1928 Silencer lets you maintain concealing your position around the map while the Chariot 5.5″ barrel lets you sneak off some medium to long-range kills with ease. Additionally, the Chariot 5.5″ does increased body damage, which is very useful on an SMG.

To maintain your accuracy, there are a few attachments you will need to use to tame the recoil of the M1928. First is the Ragdoll T2 Support stock which provides +3 recoil control, +3 accuracy, +2 recoil recovery and +2 flinch resistance, making the gun feel very stable. Also be sure to use the SMLE Pistol Grip to regain some of that lost sprint to fire speed, with the added bonus of hip-fire accuracy.

Related: Best BAR loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

While optics are very subjective, the Slate Reflector seems to be the go-to optic for close-quarters weapons, and it really shines on the M1928. Added with the 8MM Kurz 100 Round Drums, you will be able to snap on and eliminate tons of enemies before needing to reload. For when the time does arise, be sure to use the Sleight of Hand proficiency to get back in the fight as fast as possible.

The final few attachments help the M1928 become even quicker at handling and killing other players. The Lengthened ammo type increases the bullet velocity significantly while the Fabric Grip speeds up the handling of the weapon. Be sure to use the Fully Loaded kit as the M1928 happens to run out of ammo very quickly.

The rest of your class should be focused on quickness and ammo. Be sure to run Ghost, Radar, and Scavenger to always know where the enemy is without them knowing where you are. It is also a good idea to try flashbangs, especially on close-quarters maps such as Das Haus to blind the enemy as you run in.

Best M1912 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Despite it having a different name in Warzone, expect the gun to perform at the same high level as its multiplayer counterpart. The key to building the perfect M1912 class in the battle royale is by trading in a tad of its control for an SMG that is a complete powerhouse up-close. That being said, we certainly don’t recommend this weapon for those looking to fight at medium to long-range, but they may want to consider using the Overkill perk and having this as a secondary weapon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Chariot 2.5″ Rapid

: Chariot 2.5″ Rapid Underbarrel : m1941 Hand Stop

: m1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 8mm Kurz 100 Round Drums

: 8mm Kurz 100 Round Drums Ammo Type : Incendiary

: Incendiary Optic : Nydar Model 47

: Nydar Model 47 Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Stock : CGC Wire Grip

: CGC Wire Grip Weapon perk 1 : Frenzy

: Frenzy Weapon perk 2 : Quick

: Quick Class perks: Quick Fix, High Alert, and Combat Scout

Like in Vanguard, players in Warzone will still be revolving this loadout around the almighty 8mm Kurz 100 Round Drums — resulting in more ammo and a whole lot more bonus damage per shot. Additionally, it is most beneficial to max out its fire rate with other attachments, such as the Recoil Booster and Chariot 2.5″ Rapid. You can even supply damage to enemies after shooting with the burning effect given by the Incendiary ammo type.

Like any other class that focuses on up-close battles, increasing gun and movement speed should also be a main focus. Thus, the m1941 Hand Stop, Fabric Grip, and the Quick weapon perk are absolute no-brainers to have once the gun is completed leveled up. In attaching these, expect faster and longer running times, immense ADS speed, and a better sprint to fire time.

One combination of perks we’re beginning to fall in love is when both the Frenzy weapon perk and Quick Fix class perk are in the same loadout. As each of these supply additional health upon eliminating enemies, expect your health bar to regenerate in just a few seconds — ultimately enabling you to continue a major fight between teams without having to use shields right away.

Meanwhile, your other two class perks should be High Alert and Combat Scout. High Alert is popular for indicating when an enemy is about to fire shots from nearby, while Combat Scout will tag enemies for your teammates as you shoot them.

Related: Best Welgun loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific