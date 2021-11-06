The MG42 is a monster of an LMG, and it’s one of the several choices you can use in Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer mode. You’ll be able to customize it using a variety of attachments, and selecting the best one can turn this great weapon into a fantastic choice. Here’s what you need to know about the best MG42 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Many of the weapons can have 10 unique attachments on them in Call of Duty: Vanguard. These are the best attachments for the MG42.

Ammo Type: Armor Piercing or Frangible

Barrel: Krausnick 450MM B42MG

Kit: Fully Loaded

Magazine: 8MM Klauser 250 Round Box

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

Optic: M19 4.0X Flip

Proficiency: Frenzy

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Stock: VDD 64M

Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

The big thing about the MG42 is finding a way to reload and reload as little as possible quickly. You’ll be able to do that with the 8MM Klauser 250 Round Box, giving you 250 rounds rather than the standard 125. You’re also going to be a major target, so the Frenzy proficiency gives you a chance to hit for every kill.

Next, you want to focus on making sure you accurately hit your enemies during a battle, so the Heavy Foregrip underbarrel, Taped Grip rear grip, VDD 64M stock, and Krausnick 450MM B42MG barrel are some of the best choices to add to the LMG, increasing it recoil control and accuracy, and overall stability.

When choosing the ammo type, we recommend the Frangible if you’re primarily dealing with other players, but if you want to fight against vehicles, the Armor Piercing is a solid choice.

For your secondary weapon, you’ll want to go with the Klauser or the Machine Pistol sidearm. The Thermite or Frag Grenade are also solid choices for the lethal equipment, and the Stun Grenade or Smoke Grenade can be in your Tactical equipment slot. Finally, the perks we highly recommend with this loadout would be Dauntless, Piercing Vision, and Lightweight.