The 8 Best Minecraft Clients for PvP

More commonly known as simply ‘clients’ in Minecraft, client modifications are direct modifications of the Minecraft game files. Client mods require mod loads like Minecraft Forge or Fabric Loader to install and utilize properly. We will be listing the best Minecraft clients that you can choose to install and use in-game to raise your edge in Player vs. Player modes (PvP).

Normally, Minecraft: Java Edition is the version of Minecraft that generally supports this type of thing, as it’s the PC-based platform ideal for modding. Remember that some of these mods are known to give players a noticeable advantage over other players, so public servers may ban you from utilizing them — so use them at your own risk. It all comes down to who owns the server and who you play against.

Related: How to install and use Minecraft Forge

Minecraft’s Best PvP Clients

Badlion

Coming in as one of the most popular clients for quite some time, Badlion features stats for your in-game gear, promotes higher FPS, keystrokes, a customizable HUD, and even includes an anti-cheat system that aids in banning cheaters. Overall, Badlion contains everything that a PvP player is looking for, and is a great experience.

Batmod

Image via Batmod Client

The Batmod client provides you with a solid 60 FPS, HUD features for your potions, armor, map, equipment, a Spotify selection screen while you’re playing, Keystrokes, and many more options for you to customize. Depending on the settings you have enabled, you’ll be able to find specific biomes in your Minecraft world. There are numerous options you’ll have the chance to tweak to improve your experience.

Cosmic

With the Cosmic client, while a little older, you have several customized HUD options to pick from with many of them featuring real-time cooldown timers of your abilities. You toggle what those cooldown timers are, giving you the most information during combat. The same goes for your armor, potions, sneaking, and map writer to give you an in-depth mini-map of your surrounding area.

Related: The 5 best offbrand Minecraft games to play online

LabyMod

Image via LabyMod

This client is recognized as an ideal PvP client and a solid overall client as well, helpful for loads of facets in Minecraft. LabyMod comes with a fully customizable in-game hud, resource and mod pack downloader, and even a friend system where you can connect with your friends without even joining a server.

Lunar

A favorite amongst numerous Minecraft players, Lunar client features emotes, animations, clean and smooth software, and even has a Fortnite and PUBG style HUD that you can implement into your game. With this client installed, you’ll be dropping into PvP battles in style.

Meteor

Image via Meteor Client

Meteor will provide you with a variety of PvP actions that give you the edge in many situations. From automatically filling in holes around you to being able to place blocks on water blocks, this will change up the game to allow you to do a lot of unique things.

Pixel Client

Once Pixel Client is installed, access your Main-Menu In-game, and locate the Mod Settings toggle on the top left of the screen. From here, all of your settings will be displayed, including Status Effect, Armor Status, Toggle Sprint, KeyStrokes, ToggleSneak, and a few more — all very ideal for PvP gameplay. Also, you’ll receive a nice FPS boost from this client, which is always helpful.

PvPLounge

This is not one of the more popular clients, but a great one that is often underrated. PvPLounge features a variety of mods that are continually being updated and added by the developers, as well as full customization, and even a cross-server chat system — accessible via the in-game overlay. We highly recommend it.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Gamepur.