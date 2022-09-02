The best moveset for Arcanine in Pokémon Go

Arcanine is one of the many Pokémon you can use in Pokémon Go, and you select to use it against other players or take it with you to battle in a raid. It’s a good choice, but you want to make sure to get the most out of it by giving it by teaching it the best attacks. This guide covers the best moveset available to Arcanine in Pokémon Go.

Arcanine’s best moveset

Arcanine is a Fire-type Pokémon. It is weak against Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Steel-type attacks. While it has a decent moveset and stats what holds Arcanine back quite a bit is that none of these substantially stand out. You may want to consider several better options when battling against an opponent in the Battle League, but it serves as a decent Pokémon to take with you into raids.

Here are all of the moves Arcanine can learn.

Fast moves

Bite (Dark-type) – 4 damage and 2 energy per turn (4 damage per turn)

Fire Fang (Fire-type) – 8 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn)

Snarl (Dark-type) – 5 damage and 4.3 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn)

Thunder Fang (Electric-type) – 8 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn)

Charge moves

Bulldoze (Ground-type) – 80 damage and 60 energy

Crunch (Dark-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy

Fire Blast (Fire-type) – 140 damage and 80 damage

Flamethrower (Fire-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Psychic Fangs (Psychic-type) – 40 damage and 35 energy (100% chance to lower an opponent’s defense by one rank)

Return (Normal-type) – 130 damage and 70 energy

Wild Charge (Electric-type) – 100 damage and 45 energy

You can go with multiple options for Arcanine’s fast move. Of the options available, we recommend you go with Snarl. It’s a solid Dark-type move that will earn Arcanine plenty of energy throughout the battle. Although it might not do as much damage as the other options, the amount of energy it provides is extremely worth it.

When it comes to picking Arcanine’s charged moves, we’re going to recommend you go with Wild Charge and Crunch. Both of these attacks are low energy moves, with Wild Charge doing incredible damage. However, it does come with a debuff and lowers the user’s defense by two ranks, which can be a problem for Arcanine. Crunch is another solid attack you may want to use before you go into a fight unleashing Wild Charge. Unfortunately, many of Arcanine’s Fire-type moves are lackluster, making these far more useful options, although you could try a moveset swapping out Crunch with Flamethrower.

The best moveset to teach Arcanine in Pokémon Go is the fast move Snarl and the charged moves Wild Charge and Crunch.