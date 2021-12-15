Kyurem is one of the many legendary Pokémon you can capture in Pokémon Go. By adding it to your collection, you’ll want to make sure you give them the best attacks available and ensure it can do the most damage in battle. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Kyurem in Pokémon Go.

Kyurem is a Dragon and Ice-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves, but it’s resistant against Electric, Grass, and Water-types. While it doesn’t have as many resistances as you might want, Kyurem remains a powerful Pokémon that you want to use in the Master League.

These are all of the moves Kyurem can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon-type) – 4 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Steel Wing (Steel-type) – 7 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged Moves

Blizzard (Ice-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Draco Meteor (Dragon-type) – 150 damage and 65 energy 100 percent chance to decrease user’s attack by two ranks

Dragon Claw (Dragon-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy

You don’t have too many options for selecting Kyurem’s attacks. For the fast move, you want to go with dragon breath. It receives a small STAB modifier whenever Kyurem uses it and provides the most energy for each attack.

For the charged moves, these options are also limited. You primarily want to go with dragon claw for the first one because of how often you can use it. For the second charged move, we recommend blizzard because if you don’t, Kyurem will only have Dragon-type moves available to it.

The best moveset to teach Kyurem in Pokémon Go is the fast move dragon breath and the charged moves blizzard and dragon claw.