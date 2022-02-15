Best moveset for Normal Forme Deoxys in Pokémon Go

The legendary Pokémon you catch in Pokémon Go can typically be some of the strongest ones in your collection. They make taking down some of the tougher challenges in the game much easier, such as taking on other legendary Pokémon or defeating players. Normal Forme Deoxys is one of those Pokémon. In this guide, we detail the best moveset to teach Normal Forme Deoxys in Pokémon Go.

Normal Forme Deoxys is a Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves, but it’s resistant against Psychic and Fighting-type attacks. While the Defense Forme of Deoxys is considered the best, the Normal Forme is decent, but you’ll be using it in primarily PvE battles.

These are all of the moves Normal Forme Deoxys can learn.

Fast moves

Charge Beam (Electric-type) – 5 damage and 3.6 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 2 energy per turn (2.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Hyper Beam (Normal-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

Psycho Boost (Psychic-type) – 70 damage and 35 energy (100% to decrease user’s attack by two ranks)

Thunderbolt (Electric-type) – 90 damage and 50 energy

You only have two choices when selecting Normal Forme Deoxys’ fast move. Of those two choices, we recommend charge beam. It has a higher amount of energy that Deoxys can use to fire off its charged moves, making it much more powerful during a trainer or raid battle.

Unfortunately, you also do not have too many choices for the charged moves. Of these options, you want to go with psycho boost and thunderbolt. Psycho boost is the one you’ll want to use the least of because it will lower Deoxys’ attack. However, even if it’s briefly in battle, you want it to use as many attacks as possible, making thunderbolt the better option for spamming against a Pokémon’s shield.

The best moveset for Normal Forme Deoxys to learn is the fast move charge beam and the charged moves psycho boost and thunderbolt.