Best moveset for Virizion in Pokémon Go

Virizion is one of the three legendary Swords of Justice in Pokémon, and you can catch it in Pokémon Go. Like many legendary Pokémon, you want to make sure it’s performing at the highest level it can, which means you want to teach it the best attacks it can learn. This is the best moveset you can teach Virizion in Pokémon Go.

Virizion is a Grass and Fighting-type Pokémon. It has a maximum CP of 3,022, an attack of 163, a defense of 192, and stamina of 177. It’s weak to Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Psychic-type moves. But it’s resistant to Dark, Electric, Grass, Ground, Rock, and Water-type attacks.

These are all of the moves Virizion can learn.

Fast moves

Quick Attack (Normal-type) – 5 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 2 energy per turn (2.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charge moves

Close Combat (Fighting-type) – 100 damage and 45 energy (100% chance to lower the user’s defenses by two ranks)

Leaf Blade (Grass-type) – 70 damage and 35 energy

Sacred Sword (Fighting-type) – 60 damage and 35 energy

Stone Edge (Rock-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

When it comes to picking Virizion’s fast move, you always want to go with quick attack. While it is a Normal-type, it’s a far better option than zen headbutt, a slow Psychic-type move that doesn’t provide as much energy or damage per turn. Virizion desperately needs a better fast move, but quick attack does the job.

For its charged moves, the addition of sacred sword is excellent for Virizion. You’ll want to make sure it learns this exclusive attack given how little energy it costs and the amount of damage it can do. Alongside it, you’ll want to use leaf blade, which is just like sacred sword, except it’s a Grass-type attack that hits for 10 more damage.

The best moveset for Virizion to learn is the fast move quick attack and the charged moves leaf blade and sacred sword.