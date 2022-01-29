Buizel and Floatzel are Water-type Pokémon, located very early in the game in the Obsidian Fieldlands. In fact, a few tutorial missions require traveling through the Buizel area. If you didn’t choose Oshawott at the beginning, Buizel makes for a solid starting Water type. If you want to catch the best one, you should know the best Nature for Buizel and Floatzel in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Floatzel suffers from “glass-cannon” syndrome. With a base speed of 115 and a base attack of 105, Floatzel can dole out significant damage — however, with base 50 Defense and Special Defense, and base 85 HP, Floatzel cannot take hits well. As such, the best natures would capitalize on it’s “one-shot, one-kill” tendencies, so we recommend Jolly or Adamant. Adamant is likely the better choice due to the Agile/Strong Style system.

Floatzel enjoys access to a variety of decent moves — Aqua Tail, Crunch, Aqua Jet, Iron Tail, Ice Punch and Giga Impact top the list. Additionally, Floatzel does get access to Bulk Up and Double-Hit, allowing Floatzel to buff itself for more damage. This assumes, of course, that Floatzel doesn’t faint from the next attack, however. Floatzel functions best as a Pokémon that fires off a solid hit and then gets fainted if the target doesn’t faint first.