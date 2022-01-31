Best Nature for Cherubi and Cherrim in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

A cherry-themed Pokémon may seem sweet, but Cherubi and Cherrim are somewhat difficult to find in Arceus. A pure Grass-type, Cherrim can typically be found in the Lonely Spring of the Coronet Highlands. If you’ve found one, you’re probably wondering what the best Nature is for Cherubi and Cherrim in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, so read on.

First, Cherrim is an awful Pokémon in both stats and moves. Cuteness doesn’t equal combat viability, unfortunately, and due to Cherrim’s total stat pool of only 450 (spread across all stats semi-evenly,) it doesn’t have the offensive or defensive power to do much in combat. If you are truly dead-set on using this Pokémon, our recommendation for Nature is Jolly, to take advantage of what few moves it does have.

Cherrim’s movepool is quite bad, as well. Your options include Play Rough, Giga Impact, Rest, Petal Dance, Draining Kiss, and Sleep Powder. You can run Cherrim has a speedy Sleep Powder user, but it won’t change the fact that most Pokémon can shrug off Cherrim with no problem whatsoever. Furthermore, Cherrim’s low defenses mean that whatever it can’t faint in one round will turn around and faint it instead. It truly is best to simply find another Grass type to use on your team.