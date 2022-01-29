At night, during your travels through Hisui, you may have noticed some floating balloon shapes. These Pokémon, Drifloon and Drifblim, really don’t like humans and can lock onto you from quite the distance. However, braving their nightly advances if worth it, as they provide solid additions to any team. Here is the best Nature for Drifloon and Drifblim in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Drifblim is a Ghost and Flying dual-type, which is somewhat unique in the Pokémon world. Coupled with decent stats, Drifblim is sure to find a niche on your team. Drifblim’s HP is absolutely massive, at base 150 — which is great, because it’s below average defenses of 44 and 54 don’t provide much help. A solid Special Attack of 90 allows Drifblim to lay on some hurt. Rounding that off is a decent base speed of 80, allowing Drifblim to stay up to speed with average Pokémon, and outspeed slower ones. As such, the best Nature for Drifblim is Timid or Modest.

Drifblim’s movepool is quite nice for a Ghost type. Access to Mystical Fire, Shadow Ball, Hex, Charge Beam, Thunderbolt and Psychic round off a nice variety of type coverage. Furthermore, Drifblim has access to Self-Destruct, an ace-in-the-hole for ending tougher encounters, at the sacrifice of your Drifblim.