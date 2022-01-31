Best Nature for Elekid, Electabuzz, and Electivire in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Shock your opponents into submission.
During your travels in the frigid wastes of the Alabaster Icelands, you probably have come across an odd yellow Pokémon wandering the wilds. No, it’s not a Pikachu — this aggressive Electric-type stands ready to fight you anytime you get close. These Pokémon do add a bit to teams seeking a new Electric-type, however, so here is the best Nature for Elekid, Electabuzz and Electivire in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
Electivire is a relatively balanced physical attacker — a fantastic 123 in Attack coupled with below-average 75 HP, 67 Defense and 85 Special Defense mean that it can throw a punch, but not really take one in return. Coupled with a decent 95 in Speed pushes Electivire towards needing an Adamant or Jolly Nature, however, if you’re feeling adventurous, you can also try a Naive Nature.
For the simplest results, Adamant and Jolly choosers can pick from any of Electivire’s physical attacks: Rock Slide, Giga Impact, Iron Tail, or the Fire/Thunder/Ice Punches. However, if you go Naive, you can turn Electivire into a decent Mixed Attacker — allowing you to use moves like Thunderbolt, Thunder, Psychic, and Flamethrower as well. A good hybrid starting set would be Thunderbolt, Flamethrower or Psychic, Rock Slide and Ice Punch, for maximum coverage.