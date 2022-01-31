During your travels in the frigid wastes of the Alabaster Icelands, you probably have come across an odd yellow Pokémon wandering the wilds. No, it’s not a Pikachu — this aggressive Electric-type stands ready to fight you anytime you get close. These Pokémon do add a bit to teams seeking a new Electric-type, however, so here is the best Nature for Elekid, Electabuzz and Electivire in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Electivire is a relatively balanced physical attacker — a fantastic 123 in Attack coupled with below-average 75 HP, 67 Defense and 85 Special Defense mean that it can throw a punch, but not really take one in return. Coupled with a decent 95 in Speed pushes Electivire towards needing an Adamant or Jolly Nature, however, if you’re feeling adventurous, you can also try a Naive Nature.

For the simplest results, Adamant and Jolly choosers can pick from any of Electivire’s physical attacks: Rock Slide, Giga Impact, Iron Tail, or the Fire/Thunder/Ice Punches. However, if you go Naive, you can turn Electivire into a decent Mixed Attacker — allowing you to use moves like Thunderbolt, Thunder, Psychic, and Flamethrower as well. A good hybrid starting set would be Thunderbolt, Flamethrower or Psychic, Rock Slide and Ice Punch, for maximum coverage.