Don’t let this tiny Pokémon’s size fool you — fully evolved from Gible to Garchomp, it’s definitely one of the strongest Pokémon in the series. A Dragon and Ground dual-type, Garchomp has been used in competitions ever since its debut in Diamond and Pearl. If you want to add this powerhouse to your roster, you’ll need to know the best nature for Gible, Gabite, and Garchomp in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Garchomp features a staggering base total of 600 stats, putting it into the category of “pseudo-legendary” — that is, a non-legendary Pokémon featuring near-legendary stats. Garchomp has a staggering 130 base Attack and above-average 102 Speed, as well as solid defensive stats: 108 HP, 95 Defense and 85 Special Defense. With stats like these, it’s no question that the best Nature is either Adamant or Jolly, with Jolly slighty more valuable due to it’s already massive Attack.

Garchomp’s movepool is standard for a Dragon-type: Outrage, Dragon Claw, Iron Tail, Poison Jab, Aqua Tail and Shadow Claw combined with it’s Ground pool of Stone Edge, Rock Slide, and Stealth Rock allow Garchomp to fit neatly into any team. Our recommendation is Stone Edge, Aqua Tail, Stealth Rock, and Outrage for coverage as well as Jagged Splinter support.