Best nature for Hisuian Growlithe and Arcanine in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Series favorites Growlithe and Arcanine got a bit of a rework in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. While their Kanto forms are purely Fire-types, Hisuian Growlithe and Arcanine are Fire/Rock dual-types. This opens their movepool up to some fantastic Rock options, and coupled with their high Speed and Attack, make for great choices in battle. Here are the best natures for Hisuian Growlithe and Arcanine.

Arcanine-H enjoys a nice 115 base Attack, and a solid 90 base Speed. This is par for the course — Arcanine-K has always been a speedy physical attacker, and the stats are tilted a little more in favor of damage for Arcanine-H. As such, the best Natures are Jolly and Adamant. They will perform similarly, as the 10% bonus to either Speed or Attack is fantastic, but with the addition of the Agile/Strong Style mechanic, Adamant might perform slightly better.

Arcanine-H’s movepool also reflects this: it has access a powerful new move called Raging Fury, which has a base strength of 90 and boosts subsequent uses of the move. In addition, Arcanine-H enjoys access to Crunch, Rock Slide, Stone Edge and Thunder Fang, for type-coverage. All of those moves use Arcanine-H’s high Attack stat to inflict the most damage possible.