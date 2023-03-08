Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has really changed up the competitive battling scene with the inclusion of two legendary Pokémon Paradox forms. Iron Leaves and Walking Wake have been added to the roster, and fans are finding a lot of success with the monsters on their team. Iron Leaves seems to be finding success as a bulky physical attacker. With such a rise in popularity, finding the strongest Iron leaves is on a lot of trainer’s minds. Let’s discuss the best Nature for Iron Leaves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Strongest Natures for Iron Leaves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Leaves is the Paradox form of the legendary Pokémon Virizion. Virizion has failed to carve much of a niche over better tanky Pokémon over the years, though it does have a great Special Defense stat. Iron Leaves trades some of that Special Defense in favor of an amazing Attack stat while still enjoying some above average bulk. For this reason, Iron Leaves is best utilized as either a full physical attacker, or a tank that can dish out some major damage.

There are two main Natures that fit well with Iron Leaves’ niche in competitive battling:

Adamant – This is arguably the best nature for Iron Leaves between the two options. Adamant raises the Attack stat while lowering Special Attack.

Careful – Trainers who want Iron Leaves to be able to tank special attacks will want to use this Nature. Careful raises the Special Defense stat while lowering Special Attack.

Iron Leaves has an awful Special Attack stat, so lowering any other stat is not advised. Utilizing either of these Natures will see some noticeable gains for the Pokémon. Iron leaves’ signature physical attack, Psyblade, does more damage in Electric Terrain, and the monster’s Ability further increases damage in either Electric Terrain or when wearing a Booster Energy. Combined with an Adamant or Careful Nature, these attributes will punish any Pokémon that tries to set up Electric Terrain.

It remains to be seen just how much Iron Leaves will excel in the Pokémon meta. Its partner Pokémon, Walking Wake, has been way more popular as its appearance is entirely unique while Iron Leaves is really just a bouncy and metallic version of Virizion.