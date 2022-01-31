Climbing over the mountainous terrain, you probably have seen a few Machoke flexing around you. While it may be tempting to join them in a workout, catching these bodybuilders is probably more beneficial for your progress, as their Fighting type might will be a fantastic addition to your team. Here is the best Nature for Machop, Machoke, and Machamp in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Machamp has long been a series staple of the “one-shot, one-kill” mentality. Featuring a massive 135 Attack, coupled with decent defenses (90 HP, 80 Defense, 85 Special Defense) and you have a powerhouse Pokémon ready to roll. It’s weakness, however, is its Speed — a paltry 55 means it’s going to go second most of the time. To capitalize on Machamp’s strengths, you want an Adamant Nature.

Machamp’s movepool is stock standard for a Fighting type — Bulk Up, Mach Punch, Drain Punch, Double-Edge and Close Combat round out it’s Fighting coverage. For variety, however, it also gets access to Bullet Punch, Fire/Ice/Thunder Punches, Poison Jab, Rock Slide, High Horsepower, and Stone Edge. A recommended set for type-coverage would be Ice Punch, Close Combat or Drain Punch, Stone Edge and Poison Jab. You can slot Bulk Up in place of Ice Punch or Poison Jab if you want.