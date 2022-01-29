During your travels to Firespit Island, you will likely encounter some fiery lizards roaming the path to the top. These Pokémon are Magmar, and alongside their evolutionary line Magby and Magmortar, are pure Fire type Pokémon. They make a fine addition to any team lacking Fire options, so you need to know the best Nature for Magby, Magmar, and Magmortar in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Magmortar has traditionally been built as a Special Sweeper — that is, a Pokémon that is fast and deals out a lot of Special Attack damage — and Arceus is no different. With a fantastic 125 in Special Attack, and an average 83 in Speed, Magmortar hits hard and fast with Special Attacks, and can take a little bit of damage too thanks to its 95 Special Defense. All of this considered, the best Nature for Magmortar is Modest, to maximize it’s attacking potential.

Magmortar’s move pool is well varied for a Fire Pokémon. It enjoys access to Fire Blast, Flamethrower, Thunderbolt, Psychic, Hyper Beam and Mystical Fire. Magmortar can also make use of Rest, allowing it to recover somewhat during battle. Be warned though, that even with decent Special Defense, Magmortar can’t take any pressure from its weaknesses, such as Water or Rock.